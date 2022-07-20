A potential fourth term for Charles County Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) is in jeopardy as the vote count continues in the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial primary.
Rucci trails Ralph E. Patterson II 53% to 47% in the District 4 race as of Tuesday night’s count, with all precincts and early voting reporting in.
Some 4,399 Democratic mail-in ballots remain to be counted, and more will be accepted by July 29 as long as those ballots were postmarked by July 19.
“I’ll just say this, this wasn’t a Ralph Patterson thing, this was a collective effort … no one gets to this point in their campaign effort without having a team effort,” Patterson told Southern Maryland News on Wednesday.
If the results hold, Patterson would take on Republican challenger Stacey A. Lehn in the November primary.
Rucci did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
In District 1, Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) holds a close 37% to 32% lead over Matt Nolan Wills with Dr. Richard E. Cook in third with 26% of the vote and Ian Herd with 5% of the vote in fourth.
Bowling would face Republican nominee Paul Genevie if he is able to hold on to the lead.
Candidate races in districts 2 and 3 looked more certain after Tuesday’s count with Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) holding 72% of the vote compared to just 16% for Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan and just over 12% for Ongisa McKenzie.
District 2 Republican challenger Alexandra Rak would face Coates in November as results stand.
In District 3, Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) leads with 59% of the vote with Carlos Childs trailing with 25% and Linda Dade in third with about 16%.
If Stewart holds the lead, she will face Republican nominee Norris H. Hanes in the November general election.
In the commissioner president race, incumbent Reuben B. Collins II (D) leads Latina “Tina” Wilson, a current Charles school board member, 55% to 45%.
Collins would be challenged by Republican nominee Joe Crawford in November if the results hold.
Harris leads Proctor in District 27 race
Kevin M. Harris is likely to upset Del. Susie Proctor (D) in the Maryland House race as the vote count continues.
Harris currently holds 57% of the vote compared to Proctor’s 42% of the vote in the District 27 race, with all precincts reporting. Mail-in ballots had yet to be tallied by press time.
In District 28, incumbent delegates C.T. Wilson (D), Debra Davis (D) and Edith J. Patterson (D) are projected to retain their seats in the six-candidate race.
Wilson and Patterson lead the field with about 25% of the vote with Davis just behind with 24%.
Patterson told Southern Maryland News that she was “very pleased” with the tallies and stated the vote of confidence was something she didn’t take for granted.
Behind Davis, Buddy Bowling Jr. holds 10.5% of the vote with Edward Holland with 8% and Cornell T. Posey with about 7% of the vote.
If these results hold, Wilson, Patterson and Davis will face Republican challengers James Ashburn, Marquita Bushrod and Tyrone R. Hall in the November primary in the three-seat delegate race.
The state Senate District 28 race incumbent Sen. Arthur Ellis (D) earned 67% of the vote compared to 33% for challenger Vontasha R. Simms.
If the margins hold, Ellis will face Republican challenger Michelle M. Talkington in the November Primary.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews