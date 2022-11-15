The race for the District 4 Charles County commissioner seat appears set ahead of the Nov. 18 certification for the 2022 gubernatorial election.
Ralph E. Patterson II’s lead in the race has expanded with Patterson collecting 67% of the vote compared to Lehn’s 33% after some mail-in ballots were counted Nov. 10.
Patterson’s commanding lead was symbolic of similar strong performances by county Democratic candidates in the other commissioner races, with current commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) leading Republican challenger Joe Crawford 68% to 32%.
In District 1, Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) garnered 71% of the vote over Republican nominee Paul Genevie’s 29%.
Thomasina O. Coates (D) looks set to retain her District 2 seat over Republican Alexandra Rak. Coates won 68% of the vote compared to Rak’s 32%.
“I thank my community and the entire Charles County for coming out to vote and support our election and the democratic process,” Coates told Southern Maryland News on Monday.
Current District 3 Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) was confirmed on Election Day since Republican Norris H. Hanes was disqualified for failing to disclose campaign contributions.
Brown set to return as judge
In the race for Charles County Circuit Court judge, Monise Alexis Brown is all but assured of retaining her seat on the bench after capturing 71% of the vote compared to Sarah Freeman Proctor’s 28%.
In the race for clerk of the circuit court, Democratic nominee Lisa E. Yates (70%) led Republican challenger Henry Thompson (30%) after mail-in ballot counts.
Yates would become the first Black circuit court clerk in Charles should results hold in the race to replace outgoing clerk Sharon “Sherri” L. Hancock (D), who decided to retire after 42 years with the circuit court.
“It’s very exciting. I’m nervous but I’m willing to put all effort in and continue the legacy that Sherri Hancock put in,” Yates said.
In the race for register of wills, Loraine D. Hennessy (D) held a comfortable lead over Republican nominee Jim Crawford at 70% to 29%.
Orphans’ court judges Darlene M. Breck, Peter Murphy as well as Russel Yates were confirmed for the three open positions.
Current Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) and Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) were also confirmed for their positions.
Lukas, Hancock return to new-look school board
Current Charles County Board of Education chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas and fellow board member David Hancock are set to be the most senior members of the new-look school board.
Lukas holds a 51% to 48% lead over Letonya Smalls in the race for the sole at-large seat, while David Hancock (42%) could join Cindy Coulby (22%) as the first District 1 representatives of the board, where the top two candidates will hold office.
District 2 is set to be the site of an upset as Jamila Smith (29%) and Brenda L. Thomas (28%) are set to claim the two district seats over Julie Brown (22%) and Jason I. Henry (20%).
The general election results were a major reversal of fortune for both Brown and Smith, as Brown paced the primary election field while Smith was the final qualifier in July’s five-candidate primary contest.
Brown trailed the two frontrunners in both mail-in and early voting as well as Election Day tallies in the general election.
In District 3, where the top two vote getters will hold spots on the school board, Dottery Butler Washington and Nicole M. Kreamer sit percentage points apart with Butler-Washington holding 31.2% compared to Kreamer’s 30.9%. The totals double the amount of votes won by Richard Wallace (19%) and Deron E. Tross (18%) in that race.
In District 4, Yonelle Moore Lee (40%) and Linda Warren (36%) look set to take the two available District 4 seats over Andre R. Griggs Jr. (24%).
Incumbents sweep state races
In the race for state legislature, Democratic incumbents appear to have swept the state House and Senate races.
For the race for Senate District 27, Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D) led Republican nominee Al Larsen by 72% to 28% after mail-in ballot counts.
In District 28, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D) led Michelle M. Talkington by 66% to 34%.
In the race for the three delegate seats in District 28, Democratic incumbents Debra Davis (23%), C.T. Wilson (22.4%) and Edith J. Patterson (22.2%) hold comfortable leads over their Republican challengers, James Ashburn (12%), Marquita Bushrod (11%) and Tyrone R. Hall (10%).
And, Kevin M. Harris, who was unopposed in the general election, was confirmed as District 27A delegate on Election Day. Harris outperformed Del. Susie Proctor (D) in this year's primary election do win the Democratic bid.