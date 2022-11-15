Ralph E. Patterson II

Ralph E. Patterson II is a candidate for District 4 in the Charles County Board of County Commissioners.

The race for the District 4 Charles County commissioner seat appears set ahead of the Nov. 18 certification for the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Ralph E. Patterson II’s lead in the race has expanded with Patterson collecting 67% of the vote compared to Lehn’s 33% after some mail-in ballots were counted Nov. 10.

