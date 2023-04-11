A Charles County delegate has been tapped to lead the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland over the next year.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) was announced to serve as the next president of the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland, according to a press release on April 10 from the group.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as president of this very prestigious caucus and look forward to building on the accomplishments and work of prior presidents,” Patterson said in the release.
She was appointed in a unanimous vote by the women’s caucus and started in her new position on April 11, the day following the end of this year's General Assembly session. The term lasts for one year.
Patterson takes over from Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Montgomery).
“I am proud of the work the caucus has done this year, and I am excited to see that work continue with this new executive board,” Lopez said in the release.
The posting is the latest piece of recognition for Patterson, who has served in various positions within the leadership structure of the legislative caucus since she was first elected delegate starting in 2015.
Patterson also serves as the current chair of the Southern Maryland legislative delegation.
“To actually be elected by my colleagues is very humbling,” Patterson told Southern Maryland News.
She said that the organization had a chance to form collaborative partnerships with groups across the region to have a positive impact on women in Maryland and across the nation.
One of the goals for Patterson over the next year is to look at ways to get more women financially secure.
“Right now, women still aren’t earning as much as men,” Patterson said, adding there are grants and programs that could be promoted to help women become more financially stable.
Patterson also said she wanted to look at reaching out to younger women at colleges to help them become more prepared for leadership and governance roles.
The Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland also elected a new executive board, which also began their terms on April 11.
The executive board includes Del. Nicole Williams (D-Prince George’s), Del. Dana Jones (D- Anne Arundel), Del. Michele Guyton (D-Baltimore city), Del. Brooke Grossman (D-Washington), Del. Pam Queen (D-Montgomery), Del. Jennifer White (D-Baltimore City), Del. Linda Foley (D-Montgomery) and Del. Karen Toles (D- Prince George’s).