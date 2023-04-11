Patterson

Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) is pictured at a Southern Maryland delegation meeting in March during the 2019 legislative session.

 File photo

A Charles County delegate has been tapped to lead the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland over the next year.

Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) was announced to serve as the next president of the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland, according to a press release on April 10 from the group.


