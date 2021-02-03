When Patty Walker recently logged in to respond to a legitimate unemployment claim made by a laid-off employee, she said she saw five other claims that she had not been notified about.
Unfortunately, four of the five were still working for the company, Jimmy Richards & Sons Excavating Inc. of Waldorf, including two co-owners and one officer of the business, Walker said. The fifth person never even worked for the company, she said.
So Walker reached out to the Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance through email on Jan. 19, she said, but never heard back, so she called the labor department's attorney, Kevin Tracy, on Jan. 21, but still didn't hear back. Then she contacted Southern Maryland News.
The newspaper reached out to the department's Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson and subsequently received an email from Fallon Pearre, a public information officer. Pearre said that any employer who suspects unemployment fraud "should immediately contact the Division of Unemployment Insurance’s Benefit Payment Control Unit by completing a Request for Investigation of Unemployment Insurance Fraud form and emailing it to ui.fraud@maryland.gov. This information is available on our website at MDunemployment.com."
On Jan. 29, Walker said she received a phone call from the state unemployment division.
"She was helpful and really put our minds at ease that there was a block on these claims," Walker said in an email to Southern Maryland News.
Walker said she came forward with the story not only to get help for the excavating company, but to alert other businesses about possible fraudulent claims. Whoever filed the unemployment claims against Jimmy Richards & Sons had names and Social Security numbers for the company's employees, Walker said.
Pearre and the Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance did not respond to another email sent by Southern Maryland News on Jan. 28 asking for information about how many similar claims have been made in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.