Peace Lutheran Church in Waldorf is working to make itself known as a place of worship open to all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations and gender identifications.
“We want to be public about our welcome. We want people to know when they walk in the door that they will find a place, and we want to continue to work on ourselves being welcoming,” said the Rev. Shannon Anderson, pastor of Peace Lutheran. “For us, it’s more fully living out the Gospel. It’s more fully following the way of Jesus that invites us to risk loving other people.”
In January, the church congregation voted unanimously to become a Reconciling in Christ congregation, meaning that it has joined other Lutheran congregations, synods, colleges, seminaries and other organizations in adopting a public statement affirming that it is welcoming to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual/aromantic individuals.
To recognize the church’s new status, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Peace Lutheran will hold a celebration during worship ceremonies and welcomes the community to attend, Anderson said.
“It’s a chance for us to live what it means that we have adopted this statement,” Anderson said. “And we’ll have cake, because of course, we’re Lutherans and we like to eat.”
According to the ReconcilingWorks website, 930 Lutheran religious organizations have joined the Reconciling in Christ movement, and 377 faith communities have begun their journey towards becoming RIC.
According to the website, “Since 1974, ReconcilingWorks: Lutherans for Full Participation has advocated for the full welcome, inclusion, and equity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual/aromantic (LGBTQIA+) Lutherans in all aspects of the life of their Church, congregations, and community.”
ReconcilingWorks has members from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America which includes over 9,000 congregations, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada which includes over 500 congregations.
ReconcilingWorks offers information, resources and training for Lutheran communities wishing to become RIC at www.reconcilingworks.org.
“They invite you to look at where you are on the scale; such as, do you have bathrooms that are non-gendered, do you have openly gay people serving in leadership … so you look at where you are in the process, and then they suggest things,” Anderson said.
Anderson said it was important for the church to provide a safe, welcoming place for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“A lot of LGBTQ people don’t know if it’s safe to go to a congregation,” Anderson said.
Anderson said that in becoming a RIC church, Peace Lutheran is making an official statement about what has always been true in the church.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a time when they were unwelcoming, they had just never lived out the depth of that,” said Anderson, who became pastor of Peace Lutheran three years ago.
Anderson said this is the third congregation she has been the called pastor for, and the first that was not already RIC when she started.
She said that the impetus began about two years ago, when Eric Randolph, a then a seminarian at the church, invited the congregation to consider becoming RIC.
Randolph now serves the church as youth and family minister.
“There’s been a silent desire among the youth among the congregation to be open and affirming,” Randolph said. “It gives them more of a safe space, a safe space to invite their friends and to truly see how the church is living out the Gospel.”
Anderson said that was especially important, given that LGBTQ youth are more likely to be bullied, to feel unsafe and to run the risk of suicide.
“Creating that safe space for youth is really important to us, because it is such a pivotal time, forming that identity, knowing who you are and knowing that who you are is okay,” Anderson said.
Anderson said one of her council leaders, Becky D’Ambrosio, volunteered to lead a RIC committee.
“One of the really nice things to me was that laypeople in the congregation really led it, and Becky D’Ambrosio really took the lead,” Anderson said. “The effort and the work really came from members who are really committed to this.”
Anderson said it was important to give people a lot of time to think about what this new status would mean and invited a Biblical scholar to lead seminars centered around Biblical views of sexuality and human relationships from a Lutheran perspective.
“That was helpful to look at and say, ‘What does the Bible really say?’” Anderson said.
They also invited members of PFLAG, the nations first and largest organization for LGBTQ individuals, their parents, friends and allies, to speak about their experiences.
“Then we had a couple of follow-up forums, where it was just us, and it was a chance for people to ask questions, raise any concerns; we also offered a chance for anonymous feedback in surveys,” Anderson said.
Over the summer, the RIC team took all of its feedback and developed a welcome statement. The statement reads, “In response to God’s unconditional love for all people, we at Peace Lutheran Church affirm that every person is a child of God. All believers and seekers regardless of your age, ethnicity gender identity, sexual orientation relationship status abilities or economic circumstance are part of the body of Christ. We recognize that there are differences among us and believe that we can love alike even though we may not always think alike. We invite you to join us in our faith journey toward greater love and understanding.”
“It was also important to them that it be a little broader than just the LGBTQ community. We are also a multiethnic community, and we’re working on growing into that and really learning what that means,” Anderson said.
Anderson said a vote was held on Jan. 26 on whether to adopt the statement. Anderson said the vote made Peace Lutheran the first RIC church in Southern Maryland.
“We really felt it was important to have that voice here in Southern Maryland,” Anderson said. “We want people to know, you don’t have to go to the city to find an LGBTQ-friendly place.”
