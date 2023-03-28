The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another pair of altercations at area schools, including one fight where a student allegedly deployed pepper spray.
The fights were reported in press releases by the sheriff’s office on March 24.
Just after 10 a.m. on March 24, two students were involved in a fight inside Mattawoman Middle School.
According to the release, one student involved in the fight deployed pepper spray which spread to numerous students standing nearby. Despite the exposure, no injuries were reported.
The school resource officer has initiated an investigation, though no criminal charges can be filed due to the students' ages. They still face disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools.
The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was contacted for recordation and to provide services if needed.
Anyone with information into this case is asked to call PFC Douglas at 301-609-3282, ext. 0658.
Sheriff’s officers are also investigating a fight that took place at Westlake High School at around 12:45 p.m. on March 23.
According to the release, six students were involved in a fight that was later broken up by school staff.
Staff at Westlake High were able to separate the students and no injuries were reported among students.
An investigation is underway and charges from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office are pending. Students also face disciplinary consequences by Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282, ext. 0608.
