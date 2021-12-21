A Charles County farm is one of 16 recipients from across the nation of a prestigious award for land conservation.
Persistence Creek Farm, owned by Kevin and Lauren Warring in Faulkner, were awarded the Leopold Conservation Award on Dec. 6 at the Maryland Farm Bureau convention in Cambridge.
“The diversity of conservation and production practices on the Warrings’ farm elevates the sustainability conversation,” John Torres, executive director of the Maryland Farm Bureau, said in a release.
The Warrings earned a $10,000 award as the inaugural winners of the honor in the state.
“We really think about sustainable agriculture, and that comes down to soil, water and wildlife,” Kevin Warring said in a video created by the Sand County Foundation.
Persistence Creek Farm opened in 2009 and strived to leave the land in a better place than when they found it, the owners said. The farm rotates crops of corn, soybeans and sorghum, a type of grain used in animal feed and flour.
According to the release, the Warrings also planted shrubs and several types of trees to reduce streambank erosion. And, the farm includes two acres of ponds and wetlands and annual food plots with plants ranging from sunflowers to soybeans.
To help attract pollinators like monarch butterflies, Kevin Warring planted five acres of wildflowers and native grasses aligned in “prairie strips,” or rows of vegetation grown into fields to protect soil and biodiversity.
The Warrings are no stranger to working outdoors.
According to the release, Kevin Warring’s father, Kevin, has a farm about ten miles away from Persistence Creek.
Both are members of the Charles County Waterman’s Association, which provides public and legislative outreach for fishery regulations.
Persistence Creek was chosen from a selection of four finalists for the inaugural award presentation in Maryland.
Ordinary Point Farm in Cecil County, Persimmon Tree Farm of Westminster in Carroll County and Rich Levels Grain Inc in Cecil and Kent counties were the other finalists.
The Leopold Award is presented by the Sand County Foundation, a Wisconsin-based conservation group, and the American Farmland Trust, which serves as the national sponsor of the award.
The award is named for conservationist Aldo Leopold, who wrote “A Sand County Almanac” in 1949, which was used to promote “an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.”
The Maryland Leopold Conservation Award was established in collaboration between the American Farmland Trust and multiple environmental groups including the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy