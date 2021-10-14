Charles school system’s first public charter school received unanimous approval during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Phoenix International School of the Arts received final approval to begin construction of the school, now scheduled to open during the 2023-2024 school year. The school board in April had given initial approval for the publicly funded charter school.
The school, which plans to eventually serve middle and high schoolers in Charles County, will offer a specialized curriculum in dance, theatre, visual arts and other artistic pursuits.
Originally, the charter agreement planned for the school to open in the 2022-2023 school year, but Eric Schwartz, staff attorney, stated during remarks that renovations to a new site the organization plans to use on Catterton Place in Waldorf required a change in when the school would open.
However, Schwartz said that the school could still open next school year if construction progressed fast enough.
The new charter school will count as the ninth middle school in the county and initially serve a student population of 125 students, which would be chosen by a lottery.
The school will use a curriculum designed by Cambridge International, which meets standards set by both the Maryland State Department of Education and Charles County Public Schools.
‘Inspiration stations’ part of new elementary school
“Inspiration” could be considered the center piece of the newest elementary school planned to open in the county in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
Ran Ilkovitch, principal of Smolen Emr Ilkovitch Architects, and Krystal McGee, learning environments planner and business development manager for Smolen Emr Ilkovitch Architects, presented the plan for the yet-to-be-named school to the Charles school board on Tuesday.
The newest Charles County elementary school is planned to serve the new Highlands development in St. Charles when it opens it’s doors less than two years from now.
One of the highlights for the new school was the addition of learning labs, referred to as “inspiration stations,” that would allow for a variety of learning styles to be explored during the day.
The inspiration stations were also built with a thought toward multiple learning disciplines, allowing the room to be used for everything from music classes to building spaces and science labs.
The rooms are connected to individual “neighborhoods,” or grouping of grades, that connect two grades per neighborhood on the first floor, and one grade per neighborhood on the second floor.
The space within was also designed with collaborative learning areas outside the classroom to allow for students to remain active during the day.
The building, which is expected to serve 778 students, was also built with the future in mind.
Steve Andritz, director of planning and construction, aid the building was planned with such a large capacity to prepare for the introduction of all-day prekindergarten classes.
“It is on the horizon, it’s going to be here,” Andritz said. “If it’s not here by the time we open the building, it’s going to be here just a year or two later.”
The building will sit at the opening of the neighborhood with St. Charles Parkway serving as a border, with a hill serving as a barrier for the athletic fields. To the west, part of the new housing development will border the school, and to the northwest of the facility will be natural storm water management, which Ilkovitch said could also be used as a natural learning space.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews