Cable network Showtime is shooting a pilot episode for a potential new series, “The President is Missing,” in Maryland in early 2020.
The show is based on a 2018 novel by the same title that tells the story of a president and a secret, world-threatening crisis, according to a Maryland Department of Commerce press release. The novel was a collaboration between author James Patterson and former president Bill Clinton; it topped The New York Times Best Sellers list shortly after its release and has sold more than 2.3 million copies across North America.
“We are thrilled that Showtime will shoot the pilot for “The President is Missing” in Maryland, and we are hopeful that it will become another successful series for our state,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in the release. He pointed out that the state offers good locations, skilled workers and talented actors.
If “The President is Missing” is selected to become a full series, the Maryland Film Office believes it could have a similar impact on the state’s economy as the Netflix series “House of Cards.” During its six seasons of production in Maryland, “House of Cards” had a total economic impact of $700 million, hired more than 2,000 residents per season and utilized more than 2,000 businesses.
“‘The President is Missing’ could provide an incredible impact on Maryland’s economy if it becomes a Showtime series, including the potential for new jobs and additional revenue for local businesses throughout the region,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said in the release.
The President is Missing will star David Oyelowo, who received a NAACP Image Award for his role as Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma.” He also starred in the biographical drama “A United Kingdom,” the thriller “Jack Reacher” and the BBC television mini-series “Les Misérables.”