A plan to redevelop Bryans Road to create a more recognizable identity for the area and facilitate new development is one step closer to meeting the public eye.
The Charles County commissioners on Dec. 14 were briefed on the Bryans Road Sub Area Plan by Jamie Kendrick, project manager with Mead and Hunt, a design and construction company with offices in Columbia.
The design company is working with the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management to conceptualize a development path to revitalize Bryans Road. Part of the early work into the plan included a half day trip to various locations in the area to discuss a variety of factors the plan needed to incorporate.
“We need to ground ourselves in the community before we decide what’s wrong in the area,” Kendrick said.
Local stakeholders representing various concerns ranging from community to the environment and economic interests were consulted on how to progress ahead of a broader public discussion planned for Jan. 12, 2022.
Conversations with community leaders developed several themes that the sub area plan could address. Those include establishing a core community and economic identity, highlighting cultural, environmental and historical resources, and providing public investment of resources and services to the community.
After the January meeting, a land use plan and theme development strategy will be drawn up in mid February, with a draft plan scheduled to debut in early May.
Commercial property tax credit receives approval
A tax credit that would provide incentives for local businesses for upgrading business properties received approval from county commissioners on Dec. 15.
The Commercial Real Property Improvement and Rehabilitation Tax Credit was approved by a unanimous vote.
The legislation was drafted through a joint venture with the Charles County Economic Development Department, the county attorney’s office and the fiscal and administrative services department.
The tax credit would allow businesses to receive a credit on their taxes based on the increased value of properties based on renovations as assessed by the state of Maryland. The credit would apply to assessed values of between $100,000 and $3 million.
While the credit does not apply to taxes on municipalities, Deborah Hall, the county's deputy administrator, said the towns of Indian Head and La Plata were planning their own legislation to adopt the tax credit.
There were no public comments during the meeting, and one written comment in support was received in advance.
“This type of forward looking incentive will help small businesses make the investments needed to help revitalize buildings and space in need of modernization,” Kris Collo of Newburg said in his written remarks.