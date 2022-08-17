New steel

The new Nice Middleton bridge is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Darryl Kinsey Jr.

For residents hoping to to bike or walk across the old Nice/Middleton bridge once the new span crossing the Potomac River comes online early next year, those hopes were permanently dashed this month.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) had sent a joint letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation aiming to halt plans to tear down the old Nice/Middleton Bridge span.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews