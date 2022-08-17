For residents hoping to to bike or walk across the old Nice/Middleton bridge once the new span crossing the Potomac River comes online early next year, those hopes were permanently dashed this month.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) had sent a joint letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation aiming to halt plans to tear down the old Nice/Middleton Bridge span.
“With work on the new Harry W. Nice/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge across the Potomac River proceeding rapidly, we urge the state to reconsider the plans to demolish the old bridge, and halt any immediate efforts to do so,” the lawmakers said in a joint letter.
However, William Pines, acting executive director for the Maryland Department of Transportation, said that demolition of the bridge would continue.
“The MDTA had already commenced some demolition activities on portions of the bridge,” Pines told Maryland Transportation Authority board members during a meeting on July 28.
Pines told board members that the transportation authority did look into retaining the bridge in 2015 and estimated that it would cost of $46.7 million dollars to maintain the bridge for pedestrian and bicycle use.
However, Pines said that the rise in inflation would make that number much higher.
In a letter from the Maryland Transportation Authority to federal legislators sent on July 21, Pines said that the Virginia Department of Transportation undertook an independent investigation to study retaining ownership of the bridge.
According to their study, VDOT said that initial maintenance costs alone would run between $3.3 and $3.5 million with total upfront costs expected between $9.3 million and $10 million.
Additionally, over $800,000 annually would be required to maintain the 80-year-old structure, excluding any needed major renovation projects.
After their investigation, Virginia decided not to pursue taking over ownership of the bridge, citing costs and concerns that the steep grade of the bridge would not allow for recreational uses.
Concerns about costs over maintaining the old bridge were a sore spot for Charles County when they originally floated the idea of holding onto the structure in 2019.
However, in November of that year, MDTA stated that Charles County rejected holding onto the bridge.
In July, Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said that he was open to the idea of keeping the bridge only if it was affordable for Charles.
Residents’ responses were mixed, with some in favor of keeping the bridge for recreational use while others were in opposition due to safety concerns.
The letter also outlined that concerns that leaving the current bridge in place would lead to safety challenges for the foundation of the new bridge.
As it stands, the current Nice-Middleton Bridge will be demolished with materials from the job used to create an artificial reef once the new one is ready to open in 2023.