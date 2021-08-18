The La Plata Town Council earlier this week heard updates on an effort to fix long-running issues with water meters in the town.
The issues with the Mueller Mi Net water meters were outlined in the August operations report during the council's work session on Aug. 17.
According to the report, which was presented by Bobby Stahl, director of operations, the meters have had a series of problems over the last five years. The report centered on three main issues that have plagued water meters in the town.
First, batteries in the meters were wearing out at an “alarming rate," he said. The meters were warrantied for 20 years, but were failing after barely a decade of use.
Second, remote disconnect switches that allow the town to turn off water remotely had issues of shutting off water without being triggered by the town.
The third problem outlined was within the system itself, which forced Mueller to make manual corrections to the system after a meter failure or other changes.
According to Jeff Ramirez, network operations center and call center manager at Mueller Systems, the company had been working on a system of fixing meters as they went out, but as the rate of failures grew, that plan became unworkable.
The company now plans to upgrade 2,000 units in town in hopes of alleviating the headaches caused by the malfunctioning meters.
According to Lowell Rust, product manager for Mueller systems, the new meters have a better radio signal and improvements to the internal valve to increase reliability.
About 900 new meters are currently ready to be installed, with the remaining 1,100 units planned to be shipped by the end of September, according to Ramirez.
Matthew Trollinger, town councilman, said, “It’s helpful to know we’re moving in the right direction,” but hoped communication between the two sides could improve going forward.
The council also agreed to discuss a contract with Mueller for use of its WaterSmart program to manage the customer portal once the current program is phased out on Aug. 30.
Petition for annexation reviewed
The council also heard from Hawthorne Development LLC on its plan to annex land at the current La Plata Park for the future Hawthorne Yards development.
The developer hopes to take possession of 53 acres of land that includes the entirety of the park, which currently hosts two baseball fields, and turn the land into a development with approximately 143 lots for single family homes and 58 town homes.
A pickleball court, walking trails and a community retail space are planned for the site that has gone through several changes over the past few years, according to Mark Quadagnoli.
According to a sewer survey performed on the site, the existing Quailwood pumping station would need to be upgraded, which could possibly create a surplus that would be reimbursed to the town.
A more in depth review of the site will be scheduled for a September work session.
Plan to purchase land to move forward
The council also gave its consensus to continue work into the purchase of open space by an Aspen Court homeowner.
Matthew J. Biehl created the proposal to acquire a small strip of land to the north of his property on 401 Aspen Court.
According to a letter written to Brent Manuel, city manager, the home on the property was built on the easement line, and Biehl is hoping to push the property line further north by taking possession of the land.
The council was in favor of the plan, citing a previous land expansion for a neighboring property.