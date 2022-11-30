Bryans Road neighborhoods

This slide shows the development plan for the four neighborhoods created in the Bryans Road Sub Area plan.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A plan to revitalize the area of Bryans Road is one step closer to reality after the Charles planning commission voted unanimously to move forward with a public hearing.

“This is the first opportunity to get some feedback from the planning commission on how you feel about the plan,” Charles Rice, program manager in Charles County government, said.


