A plan to revitalize the area of Bryans Road is one step closer to reality after the Charles planning commission voted unanimously to move forward with a public hearing.
“This is the first opportunity to get some feedback from the planning commission on how you feel about the plan,” Charles Rice, program manager in Charles County government, said.
The planning commission made the decision after a work session on Nov. 21 to hear about the proposed changes to the Bryans Road area.
The plan was the result of a year-long conversation with area stakeholders about how to renew and grow the western side of Charles County.
Changes were based on community feedback that called to expand retail and restaurant options in Bryans Road, secure new employment opportunities through development near Maryland Airport and improve housing options in the area, especially for seniors.
Jamie Kendrick, project manager for Mead and Hunt, added that the need spiked after the Safeway in Bryans Road closed in 2020.
Some people felt they were "abandoned by businesses and the county government,” Kendrick said.
The Bryans Road Sub Area Plan designates four “neighborhood” zones.
The northeast corner of Bryans Road would be known as Parks Corner in honor of JC Parks, the first superintendent of Black schools in Charles County.
In the southeast is Billingsley-Livingston, named for the intersection of Billingsley and Livingston Roads and runs south to include Maryland Airport.
The southwestern portion would be designated as South End, extending from west of Maryland Airport and north of Laurel Drive to Livingston Road. South End would be the least developed area due to “significant” tree cover and several streams that run through the area.
The northwestern portion of the area that includes the Bryans Road Shopping Center and commercial properties opposite Matthews and Marshall Hall roads would be referred to as the Town Center. The plan would call for high residential density surrounding a mixed use Town Center complex with lighter density development further out from the center.
South End would be zoned to target senior citizen living.
That idea drew concern from planning commission member William Murray.
“Why segregate it when you could create multigenerational neighborhoods where possibly the lady using the walker could intermingle with the lady pushing the stroller,” Murray said.
Kendrick said the initial intent was to not create a segregated area but was zoned for senior living in partnership with a church in the area that planned to develop its land for more senior activities.
The plan will move forward to a public comment period at a later date.