A subdivision that would be built on 65.5 acres east of Middletown Road and south of McDaniel Road was given preliminary approval by the Charles County Planning Commission on Monday, April 5.
Elm Street Development proposes to build 113 townhomes and 51 single family homes at Sunstone Preserve for property owners Carolyn and Terrance Sunstone. Forty-one of the acres are zoned medium density residential, while 25.5 acres are zoned watershed conservation district.
The project had the approval of planning staff.
Contested rezoning
By a 3-2 vote, the commission gave an approval recommendation to the county commissioners to rezone 7.5 acres at 5405 Leonardtown Road from rural conservation to commercial village as a zoning map amendment.
According to the county website, commercial village zoning allows limited commercial or small-scale industrial activities. The so-called "Wintergreen" property currently has a nursery and commercial greenhouse, according to the March 1 staff report.
The owner, Lenhart Investments LLC, believes the property was inaccurately rezoned in 1992 from rural agricultural to rural conservation. Staff concluded that the applicant's reasons were inconclusive. The businesses were on site in 1992, but were allowed by special exception under the previous agricultural zoning.
Five public comments were received, including four in favor and one opposed. Four wanted additional services for nearby residents, while one neighbor was concerned about light spillage, buffering and setbacks, according to county planner Kirby Blass.
Chairman Wayne Magoon cast the deciding vote after new member Maya Coleman abstained. Dawud Abdur-Rahman and Kevin Wedding voted yes; while Robin Barnes and Angela Sherard voted no. Vice Chair Bill Murray was absent.
Capital improvement plan unveiled
Also at the meeting, deputy planning director Jason Groth discussed a list of 190 items on the county's proposed capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2022-26. He said it's likely that not all of the projects would be funded.
The list can be viewed at https://go.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/files/BZLHBV47C05A/$file/FY22-FY26%20CIP%20Request%20Project%20Listing%2004-05-2021.pdf.