Charles County planning commissioners were briefed on a pair of zoning amendments that are set to mark the first public hearings for the board in 2023.
The briefings took place during a short planning commission meeting that took place on Monday evening in the county government building's Blue Room in La Plata.
The first, Zoning Amendment 22-02, seeks to rezone a portion of the Bragg property along the southbound side of Three Notch Road on the line between Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The law office of Sue Greer entered the application, which seeks to rezone the Charles County side of the property from rural residential to community commercial.
“The amendment was brought to fix a mistake in the original zoning of the property,” Kelly Palmer, planner with the Charles County Planning Commission, said during the meeting.
According to a copy of the staff report obtained by Southern Maryland News, about 8.33 acres of the total property is located in Charles County and would be subject to the potential amendment.
Planning commissioners will have their opportunity to weigh-in during a public hearing during the Jan. 23 meeting.
The board members were also briefed on Zoning Text Amendment #22-175, which was brought up for consideration by Soltesz inc.
The amendment, if passed, would “revise, refine and clarify the process by which an applicant may file a request to amend an approved master development zone master plan,” Heather Kelly, planning supervisor, told board.
More information about the zoning text amendment will be made available once the public hearing is scheduled, which Kelly said was targeted for sometime in February.
Sub area plan hearing set
The Jan. 23 meeting of the Charles County Planning Commission is set to be a big day, as planning commissioners will hear public input on the draft of the Bryans Road Sub Area Plan.
“That’ll be a good night, probably a busy one. ... We expect a lot of people out for Bryans Road especially,” Jim Campbell, planning director, said on Monday.
The Bryans Road Sub Area Plan is the result of a year-long effort to bring together stakeholders in Bryans Road to come up with ideas to spur further revitalization of the western side of Charles County.
Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on a plan that would create four distinct “neighborhoods” in Bryans Road that would include senior living, commercial mixed use development and economic development opportunities via nearby Maryland Airport.