Crime scene
File photo

A shooting at a home on Wildflower Drive in La Plata has been ruled a quadruple murder and suicide, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Mann, 21, her brother Kai Mann, 18, their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48, all of La Plata were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, Jovon Watson, 23, of White Plains, was also found dead at the home.

