A shooting at a home on Wildflower Drive in La Plata has been ruled a quadruple murder and suicide, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Mann, 21, her brother Kai Mann, 18, their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48, all of La Plata were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, Jovon Watson, 23, of White Plains, was also found dead at the home.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, also of La Plata, arrived at the home and shot the occupants and then himself.
“The men and women of the agency are grieving the loss of life in this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and friends as well as the neighborhood community,” Ron Farrell, assistant sheriff of administration, told Southern Maryland News.
“It’s heartbreaking, we mourn with the community as they try to digest and process this event,” La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner said.
Officers from both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Police Department arrived at the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers met with a homeowner at the front door who stated that he had just returned from work and found five people deceased in the home.
Officers recovered a gun at the scene.
According to the release, Sales was identified as the ex-boyfriend of Sara Mann.
An infant and a two-year-old child that were previously unaccounted for at the scene were located safe at a different location, according to police.
Investigators and forensic personnel are processing evidence and interviewing family members to establish a possible motive for last week’s shooting. The bodies of the deceased are being sent to the office of the chief medical examiner in Baltimore to determine a cause of death for each person.
“On Friday our community was shattered ... it is a tough time for the community, the neighbors, the friends and the families,” La Plata Mayor Jeannine James told Southern Maryland News.
James praised the work of Charles sheriff’s officers and La Plata police officers for their work in dealing with the shooting.
Community members gathered on Sunday in the Agricopia Neighborhood in La Plata for a candlelight vigil.
And, on Wednesday night dozens of friends and family gathered at the Kingsview Community Center for a candlelight vigil for the victims of the tragedy.
“It really shows a lot how big his heart is the way everyone’s hear tonight,” Jewela Watson-Daniels, one of Jovon Watson’s cousins, told the assembled crowd.
Mourners choked back tears as they told stories of Jovon Watson’s kindness and described him as a hardworking, outgoing and kind young man.
“If I could think of one word that would describe Jovon, it was warrior,” Janet Thomas, a former eighth grade teacher at Matthew Henson Middle School, said.
“He protected those he loved, he was aware of what was going on in his community,” Thomas added.
Jovon’s mother, Gracey Watson-James, choked back tears as she thanked the crowd for attending.
“This right here is something I don’t wish on nobody in the world. ... I should not be burying my son. My son should be buring me,” Watson-James said.
A GoFundMe setup by Jolana Watson, the cousin of Jovon Watson, received $19,824 to pay for funeral expenses.
“He was the best big brother to two sisters, a devoted son to his mother and father and the sweetest grandson any grandmother could ask for,” the post read.
A GoFundMe for the Mann family has also raised nearly $19,475 to help care for the two children left orphaned by the Nov. 4 shooting.
“Sunny was a loving mother to Sara and Kai and one of the most giving and caring people you could have met. ... Sara was also a loving mother of two beautiful children, Gaylin (2 years old) and Wesley (less than a year old). ... Kai was a kind, caring and sweet soul who worked hard at his dad’s business to help provide for the family,” the post read.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact sheriff’s office Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online to www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or use the P3Intel mobile app.
