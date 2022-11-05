A shooting at a home on Wildflower Drive in La Plata has been ruled a quadruple murder and suicide, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Mann, 21, her brother Kai Mann, 18, their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48, all of La Plata were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, Javon Watson, 23, of White Plains, was also found dead at the home.
Officers from both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Police Department arrived at a home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers met with a homeowner at the front door who stated that he had just returned from work and found five people deceased in the home.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, also of La Plata, arrived at the home and shot the occupants in the home and then himself.
Officers recovered a gun at the scene.
According to the release, Sales was identified as the ex-boyfriend of Sara Mann.
A pair of young children that were previously unaccounted for at the scene were located safe at a different location, according to police.
Investigators and forensic personnel are processing evidence and interviewing family members to establish a possible motive for the Friday afternoon shooting.
The bodies of the deceased are being sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine a cause of death for each person.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact sherif's office detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online to www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or use the P3Intel mobile app.