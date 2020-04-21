Police investigate homicide in Waldorf on Monday

A man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Monday in Waldorf.
On April 20 at 2:10 p.m., Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 2000 block of Aldermans Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting, according to a sheriff's office press release. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Trevon Marquise Smiley, 26, of Waldorf, "who had been shot multiple times," the sheriff's office said. As he was being transported to a hospital, Smiley succumbed to his injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed Smiley was standing outside an apartment building when he was shot, according to investigators. The person who shot him has not been identified. Detectives are pursuing leads and working to establish a motive, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office hasn't release any other details, but has said "the shooting does not appear to be random."
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at 301-609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.