Police are investigating an incident in Waldorf after a man was shot around 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
According to a Charles County Sheriff's Office press release, the man, who was flown to a hospital and treated for injuries, said he was shot while walking behind Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. The victim did not provide a description of the shooter.
Deputies responded to a nearby gas station on St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf, the release states.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at 301-609-6501.