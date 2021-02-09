Police are investigating two shooting incidents that took place in Waldorf on Friday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 7.
According to a Charles County Sheriff's Office press release, a man was shot around 5 p.m. Friday. He was flown to a hospital and treated for injuries. The man said he was shot while walking behind Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. The victim did not provide a description of the shooter.
Deputies responded to a nearby gas station on St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf, the release states.
On Sunday at 11:10 p.m., police responded to Wakefield Circle and St. Thomas Drive for a report of another shooting, another release states.
According to a preliminary investigation, three men were on a path in a wooded area when a suspect approached and tried to rob them. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot, which struck one of the victims on the ankle. The suspect then fled on foot.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
Detectives are looking into the possibility that the second shooting could be related to the first shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at 301-609-6501. A cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 866-411-TIPS.