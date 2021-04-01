Police are pursing leads after someone allegedly assaulted an employee at a Taco Bell drive-thru and then crashed a vehicle into the front of the Waldorf business on Tuesday, March 31.
A preliminary investigation revealed that someone got out of a vehicle in a drive-thru at the fast food restaurant on Smallwood Drive and assaulted an employee around 10:23 p.m. An argument ensued prior to the alleged assault, a press release states.
The driver of the vehicle then allegedly got back in the vehicle, drove to the front of the business, through a small group of people and then crashed into the front doors before backing out and driving away.
Two people were treated on scene by paramedics and one person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Officer Stine at 301-932-2222.
Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous by calling 866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.