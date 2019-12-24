Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in Nanjemoy on Saturday morning.
On Dec. 21 at 7:45 a.m., per a sheriff’s office release, officers responded to the 8900 block of Jacksonstown Road for the report of a male lying on the side of the road. Officers arrived and found Guy Kevin Hayes, 31, of Nanjemoy, who was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no apparent signs of trauma and the cause of death is unknown.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy. Anyone who may have had recent contact with Hayes is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. The investigation is continuing. No further information was available at press time.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews