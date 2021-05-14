Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed someone of a Honda Civic after they met in-person following a connection on a dating website.
The carjacking occurred Monday, May 10 at 3:53 p.m., according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to the 6200 block of Seal Place in Waldorf for the report of an armed carjacking. The initial investigation reveals that when the victim pulled into the parking area, an unknown male walked up to the driver’s door and brandished a black handgun. He ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Once the victim got out, the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.
The vehicle is tan in color with Maryland registration 8BX5170.
The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early twenties.
If anyone has information about this crime or about the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Detective Wimberly at (301) 609-6491.