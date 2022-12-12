Charles County sheriff's officers are searching to recover a replica handgun allegedly used in a fight at Westlake High School, according to a press release.
According to the release, two students got into an altercation at about 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 7 as students were being dismissed for the day.
During the fight, one of the students pulled out what appeared to be a handgun before a third student jumped into the fight and took the gun away from the armed student.
The third student involved fled school property with the alleged weapon, according to police and school officials.
Initial reports revealed that the alleged handgun may have been a BB gun, but the weapon has not yet been recovered.
Officers were able to identify all students involved via school security footage of the altercation and their contacted parents to conduct home checks.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been consulted for any criminal charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Joffe at 301-609-3282, ext. 608.
Knife recovered from middle school student
A middle school student at Piccowaxen Middle School has been charged on a juvenile offense report for bringing a knife to school, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged incident happened on Dec. 8 after a student at the school reported that another student was allegedly in possession of a knife.
The school resource officer was notified and made contact with the student and recovered the knife.
The 14-year-old student has been charged on a juvenile offense report and faces additional punishment from the school system.
Cpl. E Caballero of the sheriff's office investigated the incident.
