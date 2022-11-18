The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a homicide on Oct. 23, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Jontez Davon Dorsey, 22, of Waldorf is wanted for felony first-degree murder and other charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place in the 2700 block of Albemarle Place in Waldorf.
According to the release from the sheriff’s office, Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf was a passenger inside a car on Albemarle Place when he was shot in the upper body.
Garcia was driven into Prince George’s County where a passenger in the car called 911 to report the shooting.
Prince George’s County Police Department was first notified of the shooting, who then relayed information to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Garcia was rushed to a hospital for treatment but ultimately died on Oct. 24.
Detectives later determined that Garcia had been targeted in the Oct. 23 attack and implicated Dorsey as the shooter.
Dorsey is 6-foot tall and approximately 160 pounds with a tattoo on his neck that reads “ZIAH.” He is known to frequent areas in Charles and Prince George’s counties as well as Washington, D.C.
Anyone who sees Dorsey or has information about his whereabouts is asked to not approach him but call 911.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling 1-866-411 TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for tips leading to an arrest in this case.