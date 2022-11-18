Jontez Davon Dorsey

Jontez Davon Dorsey, 22, of Waldorf is wanted for his alleged involvement in an Oct. 23 shooting that killed Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf.

 Charles County Sheriff's Office photo

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a homicide on Oct. 23, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Jontez Davon Dorsey, 22, of Waldorf is wanted for felony first-degree murder and other charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place in the 2700 block of Albemarle Place in Waldorf.

