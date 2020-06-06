Pomfret woman victim in single-vehicle crash

A Pomfret woman died Friday when her car left the road and crashed into a group of trees.
According to a preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police troopers, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling on southbound Route 5 south of Olivers Shop Road in Bryantown when, for reasons unknown, the car left the roadway and crashed into a group trees. The driver, Carla Cecil Hall, 50, was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata where she was pronounced dead.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the duty officer at the MSP La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200. The ongoing investigation is being handled by Trooper C. Hussey and collision reconstruction specialist Senior Trooper W. Scarlett of the La Plata Barrack.
DARWIN WEIGEL