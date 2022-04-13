A Port Tobacco historical site has been added to a national registry celebrating the fight against slavery in the United States.
The Jails at Port Tobacco Courthouse site was one of three Maryland locations added to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, according to an announcement released by the National Park Service last month.
“Maryland is definitely positioning itself as the most powerful and strongest Underground Railroad story telling destination in the world,” Ashley Chenault, chief of tourism for Explore Charles County, told Southern Maryland News.
The addition of the jails site to the network came from conversations between the National Park Service in partnership with the Maryland Department of Tourism and Explore Charles County to find out more information about the site.
The jails at Port Tobacco are famous for holding Mark Caesar and William Wheeler, two African Americans who organized an 1845 mass escape of between 40 and 75 slaves from Port Tobacco.
While Wheeler was enslaved at the time of the revolt, it is unclear whether Caesar was a free Black man at the time of the escape, according to a video project about the Port Tobacco escape on the Charles County government website.
According to the release, the group made it as far as Rockville before they were attacked by a group of white citizens. Both men were arrested and sent to the Port Tobacco jail and were later convicted of their roles in the escape.
Wheeler would be sentenced to death, which was commuted to life in prison. However, shortly after he was able to escape from the Port Tobacco jail, and his final whereabouts are still unknown to this day.
According to the Maryland State Archives, Caesar was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the mass escape. He died in prison on Nov. 11, 1850.
The jail cells were torn down in 1906, but a plaque with information sits at the site near the courthouse at the Historic Port Tobacco Village.
The village is open for guided tours Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until December.
The jails were one of 16 new listings from 11 different states to the network, which was established by Congress in 1998.
“It’s fitting to welcome new additions to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom as we celebrate Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday,” Diane Miller, national program manager of the Network to Freedom, said.
“Each listing holds a unique part of the Underground Railroad story, and we look forward to working with members to amplify the power of these places.
The Network to Freedom program serves to “honor, preserve and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and fight, which continues to inspire people worldwide.”
Members of Maryland’s federal delegation celebrated the new additions in a release from the office of Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
“On the 200th birthday of Harriet Tubman, I am proud that Maryland is adding three new sites to the National Underground Railroad Network to recognize her efforts and strength in the face of injustice,” Hoyer said in the release.
“Our civil rights figures and landmarks stand as pillars to freedom and teach us lessons in moral courage, reminding us and future generations to be steadfast in the fight for equality and justice,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said in the release.
St. Stephens A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Easton and a site marking a mass escape from Mackall Plantation located at what is now St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City where also added to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom this year.