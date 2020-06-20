Port Tobacco woman dies after single-vehicle crash on Route 6

A Port Tobacco woman died Friday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident the day before, according to a Maryland State Police report.
On Thursday around 10:52 p.m., Jaycee Lynn Vermillion, 20, was driving westbound on Route 6 in the area of Buck Mountain Place in Port Tobacco when she lost control of the car, left the roadway, struck a driveway, became airborne and traveled through a wooded area, according to the police report. The 2014 Ford Focus she was driving rolled over and Vermillion was ejected.
She was transported to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries. The following day, she was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.
A preliminary investigation conducted by MSP troopers indicates that “[s]peed, driver error and drug impairment are suspected factors in this collision.”
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the duty officer at the MSP La Plata barrack at 301-392-1200. The investigation is continuing under Trooper A. Sabock and collision reconstruction specialist Senior Trooper W. Scarlett of the MSP La Plata barrack.
