The Department of Public Works wants to notify residents that the end of Michael Road in Waldorf that intersects with Country Lane, will be closed starting on Monday, March 23, at 7 a.m., to replace a stormwater pipe.
Construction is expected to be completed by Friday, March 27, contingent on weather and construction delays.
Residents wishing to access Michael Road from Country Lane will need to use either Nicholas Road or Debra Drive. All homes on Michael Drive will be accessible. Signs will be posted notifying the public before and during replacement.
For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/road-closures, or call the Department of Public Works, Roads Division at 301-932-3450. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.