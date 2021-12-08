District 1 residents in Charles County got a chance to hear about local efforts to expand broadband access to unserved communities.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O Bowling III (D) hosted a community conversation on Dec. 3 at Trinity Episcopal Church Hall in Charlotte Hall.
“My first month in office, my first town hall was about broadband and how it impacted the community, and this is a follow up to that,” Bowling said to the crowd on Friday.
The event served as an opportunity to discuss updates by the Rural Broadband Task Force on its work to expand broadband access in the county.
Deborah Hall, deputy county administrator, presented the recent projects overseen by the task force including the Nanjemoy Cobb Neck Broadband buildout project, undertaken by ThinkBig Networks.
The project, which has laid over 200,000 feet of cable in the Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck areas, connected its first customers in Nanjemoy on Nov. 15.
Evelyn Jacobs, chief information officer for Charles County, said state and federal governments' funds for broadband installation was a big help getting more residents online.
“From the beginning, the problem with broadband has been how expensive it is to put it in,” Jacobs said.
Mark Wagner, chief executive officer of ThinkBig Networks, was pleased with the work his company was able to complete so far.
“We have put in about 170,000 feet of fiber in the Nanjemoy project about 50,000 in the Cobb Neck side of things so we’re really excited,” Wagner said.
The next stage for ThinkBig is to activate its first customers in Cobb Neck, which Wagner said was expected to happen early next year. However, shortage of materials brought on by the ongoing pandemic-induced supply crunch has increasingly become a concern over the last few months.
Wagner said that ThinkBig has made deals with suppliers to ensure a steady supply of materials, including filed fibers that go into fiber optic cable. He added that the company was sitting on a large supply of inventory.
Last Friday’s meeting was also an opportunity to preview three new potential Category 1 broadband projects in Charlotte Hall, Nanjemoy Ridge and Southern Cobb Neck.
Category 1 refers to residents that live in areas where no infrastructure exists capable of delivering broadband internet. Category 2 and 3 refer to isolated pockets within serviced areas or individuals with long driveways.
A potential broadband expansion would be helpful for residents like William Hanbury, 59, of Charlotte Hall.
Hanbury, who owns Z-Best Wallcoverings, said his business relies on mobile hot spots to get an internet connection for his business.
“It is very affected by the weather and cell signal because that’s the only internet we have here, so it will be greatly appreciated to be hardwired with the glass cable,” Hanbury said.
Future Category 1 projects are subject to a bid by Internet Service Providers.
Wagner said that ThinkBig Networks “100% interested” in working on any future Category 1 project with Charles County.