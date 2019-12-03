A 911 call that set off an hours-long search for a seriously injured person and reportedly returned no results Monday afternoon is under investigation, sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Tuesday.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, both the Charles County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Services announced on social media that there was heavy police activity in the woods near the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant on Hawthorne Road.
At Indian Head's town council meeting Monday night, the town's community policing officer, Cpl. Christopher Curtis of the sheriff's office, described the incident as a "prank call" when asked about it by a citizen after the officer delivered his monthly report.
Without going into specifics, Curtis said, "this individual made a prank phone call to us and said some serious things had happened to them." After "three or four hours" of searching, he said, the police and first responders conducting the search hadn't found anyone.
"[At] this point we are unable to verify the credibility of the call regarding a woman possibly injured in the wooded area near the Mattawoman Treatment Facility. We conducted a search utilizing the Maryland State Police Helicopter, ATVs, K9 and foot patrols," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Richardson elaborated a bit Tuesday, and said the phone that placed the call first pinged near the treatment plant and then "did not ping at all after that."
"We plan to follow up on any additional leads relating to this case," Richardson said. "At this point in the investigation, the cell number has not been linked to a person."