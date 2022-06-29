After nearly 66 years in business, a family owned heating and electric repair company has closed its doors for the final time.
Potter Heating and Electric announced on June 8 in a Facebook post that the business would close its doors for good after merging with T. N. Bowes Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. in May.
The post read: “We want to thank all of our loyal customers who have been with us during that time, we truly appreciate you all!”
The business began life in 1956 as a refrigeration and heating company started by Lawrence Potter and his then wife, Mary Helen Potter.
The business operated out of a small shop on Berry Road until 1985, when it relocated to a larger space on Irongate Drive in St. Charles, where the business has remained up until today.
Though generations came and went, Lawrence Potter and Mary Helen Potter were still involved with the business despite divorcing in 1981.
Lawrence remained part of the business until he retired in 2000 and passed away in Dec. 2018, while Mary remained involved with the business until she passed away in Dec. 2021.
Valerie Simpson, who ran the business with her brother older Donnie Potter and younger sister Kathleen Burch, said many of their customers were surprised to hear of their closing but said the time was right.
“We’ve all gotten older and so many younger than us have retired so we just kind of said, well it’s our turn now,” Simpson said.
Family was a large part of the business for the Potters, with three generations of the family working in the business over its 60-plus year history.
Francis Potter, Lawrence Potter’s brother, served as a service mechanic for 35 years before calling it a career in 1995.
Kathleen Burch, who took up the title as Chief Financial Officer, started in 1981 as an electrician before moving into the office.
“It was fun, it was a learning experience,” Burch said, who was one of the few women working as an electrician in the industry at the time when she started.
The business weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered many businesses during and after the forced shutdowns.
Many of the customers also felt like family, with some customers having been with the business for close to 40 years.
Simpson said the relationships were one of the best parts of the business, and one of the things she will miss the most.
“Even though you never met some of these people, you get to know them over the phone and become friends with them,” Simpson said.