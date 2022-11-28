Prekindergarten space was the topic of conversation during a get-together of state, local and education leaders at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building on Monday.
The group gathered for the Charles County Board of Education's annual legislative breakfast to discuss where education officials stood on issues and update state and local leaders on topics important to the school system.
Chief on the school system’s list of needs was the ongoing work to ensure that the county met its commitment for prekindergarten capacity as required by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
“This is something locally for us that’s very important but regionally and statewide also,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said in her opening remarks.
Mike Heim, chief of operations and supporting services, led an hour-long presentation on early childhood education requirements and how they affect county schools.
One of the major requirements of the reform plan is to expand full-day prekindergarten classes for 3- and 4-year-olds to households up to 300% of the federal poverty level by fiscal 2026 for 4-year-olds and fiscal 2032 for 3-year-olds.
To help meet those goals, private providers are supposed to make up 30% of those slots in fiscal 2023 and phase up to 50% by fiscal 2027.
However, many state agencies are feeling the burn to meet the preliminary requirements, which come with a hefty price tag.
According to Christina Miller, coordinator of district innovation, only Baltimore city currently meets the 30% threshold of private providers due to its existing early childhood apparatus.
Other jurisdictions, such as Charles, are having to apply for waivers on the requirement.
According to Navarro, two big issues were the private providers, which the school system is working to assist in making eligible for state funds, and capacity within the school system itself.
According to the presentation, the amount of students enrolled in full-day prekindergarten classes jumped 82% from 537 students during the 2021-2022 school year to 978 in 2022-2023.
The amount of income-eligible students saw its own dramatic increase from 247 students in 2021-2022 to 664 in 2022-2023, a year-over-year increase of 167%.
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) stated that it appeared the requirement for prekindergarten classes had created an obstacle in itself.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said the situation did not create obstacles, but challenges and opportunities.
“There’s always a new way,” Patterson said.
Charles public school system is looking at several options to expand prekindergarten class offerings in the county.
The school system recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the College of Southern Maryland to lease the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center to be used for prekindergarten education by the county.
The transition school currently being used by TC Martin Elementary School could also be transformed into a prekindergarten center during the 2024-2025 school year.
These initiatives would add capacity for between 500 to 570, though renovations are needed at both buildings.
Malcom and J.P. Ryon elementary schools are currently undergoing full-day kindergarten additions that are scheduled to be completed by July of next year.
The district may also decide to build a centralized prekindergarten center in lieu of building additions at other elementary schools.
Above all, collaboration between state and local leaders will be needed to meet the state's goals.
“Collaboration is imperative. ... It’s important for us to be on the same page. We know the Blueprint is important. We know its here and we need to find out what those numbers look like as we progress on,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said.
Monday also served as a preview of what’s to come for the county’s future leaders.
Commissioner-elect Ralph Patterson II (D) was in attendance including board of education member-elects Nicole Kreamer and Dottery Butler Washington (District 3), Jamila Smith and Brenda Thomas (District 2) and Linda Warren (District 4).
Thomas told Southern Maryland News that she was hoping to be “a plus” on the board, while Kreamer also echoed the need for collaboration by state and local officials.
“This collaboration is critical. If we don’t work together with our local and state leaders, there’s no way we can accomplish this solely as the board of education,” Kreamer said.