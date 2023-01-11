Funding to help establish Charles County's first public charter school and expand prekindergarten were highlights of the superintendent's proposed fiscal 2024 budget presented to board members on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Maria Navarro, Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager, briefed the school board on a preview of the budget ahead of a board work session on Jan. 23.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews