Funding to help establish Charles County's first public charter school and expand prekindergarten were highlights of the superintendent's proposed fiscal 2024 budget presented to board members on Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Maria Navarro, Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager, briefed the school board on a preview of the budget ahead of a board work session on Jan. 23.
The superintendent proposed a $477 million budget, a 7.5% increase over last year’s $444 million, made up of primarily county and state funding.
The increase in funding is driven by an estimated increase of $26.4 million in state funding and $11.1 million increase in funding from the county, though Acton clarified that the state funding number would not be official until her office received updated figures from the state.
Per pupil spending would see an increase to $17,440 compared to last year’s $16,070.
Navarro told board members that the increases in the budget not only reflected rise in costs from inflation but also the targeting of strategic priorities laid out by conversations with the community.
Those priorities include expanding the early college program to all high schools, continued expansion of prekindergarten seats and the establishment of the Phoenix International School of The Arts, which will be the county's first public charter school.
“We are asking for funding to be able to expand these opportunities equitably across many of our areas,” Navarro said.
To serve those goals, about $4.9 million was set aside to fund implementation costs related to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, which include increased work to expand college and career readiness programs and certifications as well as funding toward the workforce development board.
According to a copy of the proposed operating budget, about $1.6 million of that would be provided to support collaboration and development of a career counseling program for middle and high school students.
Another $1.8 million set aside for Blueprint implementation would go into establishing a prekindergarten center at the College of Southern Maryland's La Plata campus. The school system will use the former St. Charles Learning Center building to facilitate the expansion after signing a deal with the college late last year.
About $1.6 million in new funding was also included to hire 14 new staff members to serve the Phoenix International School of the Arts when the school begins classes next school year.
The budget also includes almost $3 million to replace old buses and increase pay for contracted bus drivers, though Acton said the number would be updated to reflect negotiations with contractors.
Tuesday’s presentation was well received by many of the new school board members.
“I was pleased overall with what we saw,” Yonelle Moore Lee, board vice chairperson, said.
Lee added that she hoped to match up the budget with priorities of the board of education.
School board member Jamila Smith called the presentation “very comprehensive” and looked forward to hearing back from constituents on the budget.
“I’m interested to take it back to some of my constituents in District 2 and have conversations with them on where we can dig deeper and find out what are some of their questions,” she said.
Michael Lukas, board chairperson, said he looked forward to the work session at the end of the month and stressed that as the school system is asked to take on more responsibility, it will require more resources.
“As people ask the school systems to do more things, there’s more resources attached with that and as long as everyone’s on board with that and we’re a part of it, that’ll help the process,” Lukas said.