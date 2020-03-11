A total of nine cases of the coronavirus have been identified throughout Maryland, forcing some statewide activities to briefly halt.
The pandemic, known formally as COVID-19, originated in China. The total number of cases has now surpassed 1,000 in the United States and 100,000 worldwide.
Craig Renner, Director of Marketing Communications at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center said
Preventing the spread of the virus in common areas such as public schools, the workplace and homeless shelters is a top priority for local county and state officials.
Charles County Public School's have seen sicknesses akin to this in the past, but, "nothing has risen to this level of attention before," said Director of Communications for Charles County Public School's Katie O'Malley Simpson.
Although there have been no public school closings in Charles County yet, precautions are being taken to stop the spread of the virus.
"As of right now, we are doing a number of things to prevent the spread," said Simpson. "We are encouraging students and staff to minimize exposure through proper hand washing, sneezing into your arm and cleaning door knobs more frequently. We are also spraying a fogger of disinfectant in the rooms."
At this time of the year - flu season - absences at the school district are normally at 5 percent. However, with the threat of the virus on the rise, Charles County Public School absences have risen to about 10 percent.
"We have been sending many students home, more than usual." Simpson said. "We are following the direction and lead of the health department on this."
Various universities throughout Maryland, including the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Coppin State University and the University of Baltimore have cancelled future classes and events.
According to a statement from the University of Maryland website, "The University Health Center is in regular communication with county and state health officials."
The university will be transitioning from in-person classes to an online focused course-load on March 30 through at least April 10
Although there are no confirmed cases in Charles County, officials are preparing for the potential impact of the virus.
"The county is prepared for any anticipated impacts that may occur as it relates to public events, potential impacts of government operations and sharing information from our local, state and federal state department agencies," said Jennifer Harris, Charles County Government Chief of Media Services in an email.
According to a statement from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, the state has been actively preparing for this situation over the past couple of weeks. Hogan is "encouraging Marylander's not to panic, but to take it seriously."
The disease is a very serious threat and the spread of it is inevitable at homeless shelters because the people living there have no other place to stay.
Sandy Washington, Executive Director for LifeStyles of Maryland, has been closely monitoring the situation at her shelter.
"The people that have symptoms have been told to self isolate for three to seven days. If you are homeless, you can't," Washington said in a serious tone. "This has been a very trying week for us here. I am talking to the health department, the state, delegates and senators about what we should do."
In some cases, homeless sick with the flu or other diseases have been sent to motels for a brief stint. However, Washington said they were forced to leave due to fear of sickness being spread.
LifeStyles is now testing people for the virus before they are welcomed into the shelter, simply because she cannot remember anything to this degree in the past.
"We have received a screening tool from the health department. It goes through and asks various questions," Washington said. "Right now, we don't even have masks. When you have a situation when the public is afraid, it narrows avenues for what people can accommodate you with."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding Maryland $10,759,226 to support the COVID-19 response.