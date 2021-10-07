A Waldorf preschool is celebrating an expansion of operations after approval was given to open private schools in central Waldorf.
Discovery Lane, located at 3081 Old Washington Road, was granted permission to expand to primary and secondary schooling after the Charles County commissioners gave a unanimous vote to a zoning text amendment during a public hearing session on Sept. 29.
“We were very intentional about opening our school in Charles County in a marginalized community where progressive early childhood education is not always accessible,” said Shante Lane-Tamerat, who cofounded Discovery Lane with her mother, Alice Lane.
The approval capped off a year-long process to expand the academy’s offerings to include primary and secondary instruction.
According to Lane-Tamerat, who was the applicant for the change, when they attempted to make their facility a private school through the Maryland Department of Education, they found that schools were not allowed in the central district, which is also an opportunity zone.
That realization began a year-long process to to change the zoning, which Lane-Tamerat called “laborious.”
Discovery Lane, which opened in the summer of 2014, was founded as an alternative preschool program to encourage student interests and healthy living styles. According to the school’s website, the facility offers an individualized curriculum to help students engage with their environment. The school also boasts an eco-friendly environment by reducing the use of paper, using reusable eating utensils and plates, and through other initiatives.
The school, which currently has 45 students in its preschool facilities, welcomed four new students in kindergarten and three in first grade on Monday.
Lane-Tamerat hopes to add grades over time and eventually expand in the central Waldorf zone where it all began.
Discovery Lane made headlines last month when it secured $70,000 for its expansion efforts under the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks program.
Water system petition granted
Indian Head Manor’s water system will now come under county supervision after the commissioners voted unanimously to accept a petition brought by the county.
The system encompasses a portion of Indian Head Highway and Shiloh Church Road and had been served by a private water company known as Inman Utilities since the mid-1950s.
However, frequent break downs had exhausted Inman Utility resources and created frequent cutoffs in water service to the area.
The county will now take over responsibility of improvements to the water system, with total costs estimated at $820,000.
According to the presentation, the county will obtain a portion of Shiloh Church Road for public use in order to maintain water infrastructure.
Agricultural reconciliation committee formed
Commissioners also unanimously vote to establish a five-member agricultural reconciliation committee to mediate issues for agriculture and forestry regulations.
County commissioners will seat three members of the board, while the other two seats will be filled by one representative from the Charles County Farm Bureau, and one member from the Land Preservation Advisory Board.
Members of the board will serve two four-year terms.
The bill was amended once before passage to increase the number of members from three to its present five-member configuration to avoid the appearance of the county member being a “tiebreaker vote” between Farm Bureau and Land Preservation interests.
