Professors discuss primary election results, mail-in voting

St. Mary’s College of Maryland hosted a virtual primary election panel Friday, where 30 participants tuned in to ask professors questions about state election results.
Antonio Ugues Jr., associate professor of political science and director of the college’s Center for the Study of Democracy, moderated the hour-long discussion with panelists Susan Grogan, professor of political science, and Todd Eberly, professor of political science and public policy.
Ugues asked the panelists to provide analysis and key insights on the results of the Maryland primary election. Eberly noted this election was “fascinating” since there were several factors to consider, including the postponement from April to June and the fact it was overwhelmingly mail-in because of the coronavirus pandemic, “something that was new for Maryland.”
He said voter turnout was not affected much, but there were issues in Baltimore city where residents received the wrong ballot, more than one ballot or no ballot at all. Grogan mentioned Montgomery County also experienced issues.
According to Grogan, there will be more mail-in elections to come, but this is “not the first time anybody has gone to voting by mail.” There are five states, for example, that do all of their elections by mail, including Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, they’ve done it “fairly successfully,” she said.
She claimed in St. Mary’s County the primary was 96% done by mail and 4% in person, while in 2018 voting in the United States overall was 65% in person and 22% by mail with the remainder included in early voting. “I didn’t expect that, that really surprised me,” she said.
“In the future, we will see delays in the announcement of election results,” Grogan said, “but that doesn’t necessarily mean something nefarious is going on.”
Eberly said, “There’s no question the incumbent representatives would be renominated” in Maryland, and although in District 5, “there was an effort … to create an upset” with Democratic candidate Mckayla Wilkes of Waldorf. However, the professor added, “Hoyer was not caught sleeping at the switch.”
In that race, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) won 64.4% of Democratic votes and Wilkes came in second with 26.7% overall with vote tallies from the entire district, which includes all of St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert and parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
In St. Mary’s alone, Hoyer brought in 72.1% of Democratic votes and Wilkes came in with 18.4%. In Charles, he was held to 58.9% of the Democratic vote while Wilkes netted 32.2%.
In the Republican race for District 5, Chris Palombi came out on top with 36% of Republican votes but Doug Sayers of La Plata followed close behind with 29.8%. That closely mirrored results from St. Mary’s, too. Though, Sayers received 38.5% of the vote in Charles, while Palombi pulled in 31.6% of the Charles vote.
Palombi will face off against Hoyer, as well as unaffiliated candidate Rashad Lloyd, in this fall’s general election.
“How did Maryland fare compared to other states” with the election? Ugues asked for an online viewer.
“There were some hiccups in Maryland, which resulted in the resignation of Linda Lamone, director of the state board of elections,” Grogan said, but even if all seven members of the board called for her resignation, “she keeps her job until the Senate designates her replacement … it’s unclear what will happen.”
Ugues asked the panelists if they’ve heard anything about some people receiving more than one ballot in St. Mary’s County. Grogan said she had not but just because someone receives an extra ballot “does not mean that person will be able to vote more than once.”
“They will see that you already voted,” Eberly said, adding that studies of fraud and error in Oregon show below 1% when voting by mail, and he expects legislation for an enhanced vote by mail process in the future.
“This is not something people need to be concerned about, they just need to get used to it,” he said about the process of voting by mail. He mentioned mail-in voting does not favor any political party, which is why President Donald Trump’s opposition to it is “confusing.”
Eberly mentioned, “Trump is in the weakest position of an incumbent since [Jimmy] Carter” and Joe Biden is ahead of where Hillary Clinton was at this point in the race during the 2016 election.
“Biden will win Maryland comfortably,” he said. “But a lot can change in five months.”
When asked about the increasing progressiveness of the Maryland General Assembly, Eberly said “this is the most progressive General Assembly we’ve had” and “that’s not a trend that will change anytime soon.” The Republican Caucus has also become more conservative, but they have a small voice, he added.
“Many conservative Democrats are receding into the background,” Eberly said, but pointed out more Republican governors may be put in office to balance that.
Ugues asked on behalf of a participant if the professors thought recent protests concerning the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month will have any affect on the general election on Nov. 3, with Grogan responding, “I suspect it will. It won’t go quietly in the night, and it has been identified as election motifs in several campaigns.”
Public opinions shifted “very quickly” on the Black Lives Matter movement, “and there are likely to be more incidents,” Eberly said. It shows the public is “finally ready to have that conversation.”
In Maryland, incumbent Trump won 87.1% of Republican votes in the presidential primary totaling 292,437 against a single opponent. On the Democratic ticket, Joe Biden won 83.9% against a large slate of candidates, with votes totaling 854,193.
