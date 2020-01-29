Eager to provide a different model of education to the public, a pair of educators are proposing the formation of a public charter school, the Phoenix International School of the Arts. The first information session on the project was held Jan. 20 at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Waldorf.
At the meeting, founders Angelica Jackson and Rickkay King provided information regarding the purpose of charter schools and how PISOTA would make a valued addition to the Charles County Public Schools system. Their information session went into a discussion on the education needs of local students, and they were joined by guests such as Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) and other members of the community.
While most Charles County schools offer fine arts and language programs, PISOTA plans to focus solely on these studies, while inspiring “the next generation of purpose-driven global scholars, artists, leaders, and culture keepers who are prepared to reach their greatest potential,” per the school’s mission statement.
Currently in Charles County, the only primary and secondary education options are public schools that are primarily STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) focused and private schools that are predominantly religiously affiliated. Jackson and King aim to bridge a gap within the educational community by providing local access to students who may host different professional passions that, they say, are not as thoroughly taught in the current school system model.
Jackson and King have been working expeditiously over the past two to three years to make their concept a reality, meeting with board of education members, county commissioners and the community.
King lived in Los Angeles for six years prior to founding the concept and mentioned a stigma that “stars or people who make it only come out of big cities or people who have the resources to actually fund them.”
“We want to kind of change that narrative, like even if you are in a rural area, the talent is still there they just need the opportunity,” King said. “Everybody is not going to be a mathematician or scientist. We offer different paths to success.”
Jackson, a graduate of Charles County Public Schools, has held the idea of an arts-centered school for years and decided to act on her vision after building an education background.
“A family would choose to come to our school because they want a school that will bring up their students to be global citizens, but also learn from our neighbors and share with our neighbors,” Jackson said. “So they would want that student-centered, very closely aligned with the community type of school model.”
Since the Maryland Charter Schools Act was passed in 2003, there have been 44 schools opened that are each tuition-free, independently run and nonprofit, according to the Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. Only six Maryland counties currently host charter schools, with PISOTA looking to make Charles County the seventh.
Linda McLaughlin, Education Association of Charles County president, was in attendance and said that she is interested in viewing what the proposed school will turn into and wants to make sure that Jackson and King take all the necessary steps to success. However, McLaughlin is unsure if the school addresses a need in Charles County.
“For a charter school to succeed, it can’t be duplicative in nature and be as effective, it has to be additive,” McLaughlin said. “I think it could be but I do not know. All of the things they were saying at the meeting sound like they would be good for student achievement, and that’s why we do what we do.”
Patterson regards Jackson and King as progressive leaders in the education field and believes the team would bring positive change to Charles County.
“The youth of Southern Maryland are well positioned at this pivotal moment in time to utilize education as an equalizer, and gain the tools to become future international change-agents,” Patterson said in an email. “PISOTA will be a new charter school in Charles County that connects rural students to a world of opportunity through international education and arts integration and training.”
Jackson has received national recognition for her efforts thus far, a recipient of the 4.0 Schools Essentials Fellowship — 4.0 Schools provides funding for testing innovative ideas in education — and a semi-finalist in the Camelback Ventures Fellowship which awards capital, coaching and community to minority educational founders.
Jackson recounted that while there has been quite a bit of positive verbal affirmation for the concept of the school, it will remain just that until a positive vote and approval is reached from the Charles County Board of Education.
“The way we can ensure there is a positive vote is if the community stands behind us,” Jackson said. “So we have to make sure that people are showing up, students too, sharing their wants and needs and standing behind our mission and vision.”
Jackson and King noted during the presentation that they made the choice of charter school because funding comes through local, state and federal dollars like public schools, but funding can be established independently with a foundation that directly benefits the school.
Charter schools in Maryland are required to take state mandated assessments but can also offer formative assessments to gauge student progress throughout the year.
King mentioned another benefit of a charter school is the ability to establish and implement a curriculum of its choosing. He also said that the school would have the ability to adjust the curriculum according to the desires of students, if one subject is more popular than others they can accommodate accordingly.
In response to this, McLaughlin noted that the school would still need to operate under the constructs of the board of education, in the event that a student were to transfer in or out of the school they would not be harmed by studying under different curriculums. McLaughlin wants the program to be capable of reassessing students so that they are given what they need over time.
“There needs to be a lot of collaborative conversations that will involve a lot of people in the community to make this a success,” McLaughlin said. “At any given point if the conversations aren’t had, then a piece of the puzzle might get left out. If this is going to be an initiative that moves forward it needs to be sustainable.”
Prior to the submission of the application to the school board, Jackson and King plan to meet with departments in the district such as curriculum, transportation and school safety to make sure each vision aligns with what is required from the state and county. Jackson plans to gain the support and approval of each department to make the application more appealing to the school board.
Phoenix International School of the Arts plans to hold more meetings discussing the parameters of the school and current needs of the Charles County public school system.
