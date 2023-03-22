Budget season in Charles County officially got underway on Tuesday morning, and it came with a not-so welcome potential surprise for residents with water and sewer bills, the average of whom could be paying $120 more a year for services.
Jenifer Ellin, director of the department of fiscal and administrative services, was joined by Jacob Dyer, chief of budget, and TaTanya Bowman, assistant chief of budget, to review the first set of enterprise funds for the fiscal 2024 budget.
The initial look included a review of the water and sewer fund, which is proposed to top out at $54.7 million, a $6 million increase from last year.
Dyer told commissioners that while revenues were up about 3%, or $1.3 million, from last year, expenditures have increased sharply.
“Our baseline expenditures have grown by just under $6 million,” Dyer told commissioners.
A copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News gave a detailed breakdown of new expenses incurred by the county to take care of the water and sewer systems.
About $5.3 million in new charges were added to the fiscal 2024 budget to deal with maintenance and other costs related to water and sewer personnel.
The largest single cost is the $1.8 million needed for equipment repairs and maintenance at the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“The problem with our water and sewer fund is that we have aging infrastructure,” Deborah Hall, deputy county administrator, told commissioners. “Our plant is under a consent decree and requires significant maintenance and consistent [capital] projects that contribute to the water fee that’s charged to the existing customers.”
The fund also includes about $507,000 for 10 new positions between the department of public works, department of fiscal and administrative services and the department of planning and growth management for staff members handling water and sewer services.
That makes the deficit a grand total of $5.8 million, and to make up the deficit another rate increase is likely for residents that rely on county water systems.
Sewer usage rate fees are expected to increase by 18.3%, from $10.78 currently to a proposed rate of $12.75 per 1,000 gallons.
Water usage rates for single family residential are expected to rise 9.2% across all three monthly usage tiers: from $5.12 to $5.59 for zero to 18,000 gallons; from $10.24 to 11.18 for usage between 18,001 and 24,000 gallons; and from $15.36 to $16.77 for usage over 24,000 gallons.
The multi-family commercial rate is expected to rise 8.8% from $6.10 to $6.64 per 1,000 gallons.
Overall, the rate hikes could spike average residential water and sewer quarterly bills by about $30 (14.5%) more, bringing quarterly bills to approximately $238.
While the proposed rate would still be lower than some others in the region (St. Mary's averages $262 quarterly while Calvert averages $292 quarterly), that fact could bring little solace to residents dealing with rising inflation rates on virtually all goods. La Plata town water and sewer averages $217 quarterly while Indian Head residents pay just $155 quarterly, according to county documents.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) called the news “unfortunate.”
“I believe that we have a responsibility to hold fees and taxes as low as possible. I think it’s going to be very prudent for myself and my colleagues to be very cautious about implementing anything or making decisions that we can’t already pay for,” Stewart said. “Our residents don’t deserve more fees and more taxes.”
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D), who was in his first budget hearing as commissioner, said the deficit made it more clear that the county needs to find different revenue streams to avoid passing on the costs to taxpayers.
“It can’t be all on the back of the taxpayers,” Patterson said. “We have to look at other ways of revenue generation.”
Residents can view the proposals for the water and sewer fund and other divisions of Charles County government online on the budget division website.