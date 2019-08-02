Turnout was strong at the Waldorf West Library on Saturday morning for a wide-ranging talk about criminal justice issues in Charles County hosted by Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Board of Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
Public defender Michael Beach, whose district includes Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, participated in a panel discussion with attorneys Michele Harewood, Brittni Downs, and Abbey Thibeault of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender for a candid conversation about the challenges facing people who cannot afford to hire a lawyer to defend them in a courtroom.
“We believe that the criminal justice system is rigged against poor folks and people of color,” Beach said. “We see that in our experience regularly. And it does play out that way in Charles County as well.”
Beach cited statistics from cases following the passage of a law in 2016 to repeal mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses. As a result of the law, prisoners who were serving mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years with parole or 25 years without had the opportunity to appeal their sentences.
There were seven eligible cases in Prince George’s County, and between Calvert and St. Mary’s counties there was only one, Beach said. But in Charles County there were 37 eligible cases, 36 of whom were African American.
“If that doesn’t terrify you …,” Beach said, not finishing his sentence.
The public defender’s office represents “the overwhelming majority of people in this community who interact with the justice system,” Beach said. “It’s important to us, and I would think important … for the community to know what we’re seeing in the courthouse and how things like criminal justice reform are playing out, or not playing out, in practice.”
Beach said that the state’s bail reform efforts have made a “big difference” across the state, including in Charles County, where the number of people in pretrial detention who cannot afford to pay for their release has declined.
Opponents of high bail costs have argued that charging people bail that they cannot afford to pay is unconstitutional. Beach argued that many people will seek plea bargains simply to avoid the disruption that incarceration would cause in their and their families’ lives.
Thibeault explained that in many instances, even if the amount of bail is reduced it can sometimes take weeks for a person or their attorney to prove that they can’t afford to post even that amount.
“It’s more harmful [to the detained person] than [to] the efficiency of the courts,” Thibeault said.
Beach said that he knew of two instances in which people who were being detained on $1,000 bonds committed suicide because they could not afford to pay the $100 bail on their bonds.
Asked what citizens could do to express their concerns about these and other criminal justice issues, Beach encouraged people to raise them with their elected officials.
“Keep in mind, the sheriff, the state’s attorney, and judges are all elected,” Beach said.
He also encouraged residents to attend bail review hearings at Charles County District Court on most weekday mornings at 8:45 and on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
“And if you’re horrified, tell people about it,” he said.
One resident expressed concern that the racial makeup of court system employees did not mirror that of the county as a whole. While two of the county’s five circuit court judges are African American and two are women, Beach said, most administrative personnel are white. One of the three Charles County District Court judges is African American.
According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, African Americans represent just under half of the total population of Charles County last year.
While Beach cautioned that there is a risk of retaliation if someone files a complaint alleging police misconduct, Harewood said that she and several other public defenders are “more radical” in their approach to filing such complaints and encourage their clients to file them immediately.
“Give it to me and I’ll use it,” she said. “Yes, you may become a target, but at the end of the day you have to go home and your family has to be safe in your home.”
On the subject of the decriminalization of marijuana, Thibeault said that there is a double standard because people who might otherwise face a ticket for possessing a small amount of the drug might be charged instead with a felony for intending to distribute it because they also possess other items such as a scale or even just a cell phone.
Such charges, Harewood said, could affect a person’s eligibility for supplemental nutritional assistance, federal college loans and other programs that require disclosure of past drug offenses.
Davis discussed efforts by the state legislature to change what is called the “unit rule,” which states that a person whose criminal record includes multiple charges for a single crime cannot expunge their record if at least one of those charges is exempt from expungement, even if they were not prosecuted for that particular charge.
Davis said that while a bill to reform the unit rule passed the House of Delegates earlier this year, it did not pass the Senate and would likely be reintroduced in next year’s General Assembly.
Because arrest records are public, employers can use them when making hiring decisions, but they may not have the expertise to recognize that a person who was charged with multiple crimes of varying severity was only punished for the least severe of those charges, not all or even most of them.
Collins said that, in his experience as an attorney, the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office tends to be very strict in granting its approval for expungement requests.
Davis brought up the efforts by state legislators to eradicate the so-called “school-to-prison pipeline,” in which students who run afoul of school disciplinary practices end up being suspended, expelled or criminally charged, which may affect their ability to make life choices that avoid future criminal activity and incarceration.
Beach said that the use of law enforcement officers to provide security in schools amplifies the risk to students because the officers have the power to arrest and charge students for what might otherwise be considered minor infractions.
A school resource officer is assigned to each middle school and high school in Charles County.
According to the Maryland Commission on the School-to-Prison Pipeline and Restorative Practices, Charles County is ranked fifth in the state for school-related arrests, with nearly seven arrests per 1,000 students. That ratio is well above the state average of just over three students per 1,000.
Davis also expressed her concern about Charles County Public Schools’ proposed Fresh Start Academy, a pilot program that Superintendent Kimberly Hill has said is necessary as a last resort for helping violently disruptive students in kindergarten through second grade who have not responded to other means of improving their behavior.
Opponents of Fresh Start have argued that the program violates federal mandates for individualized education plans and amounts to racial profiling and segregation of students, especially considering the disproportionately large number of African American students who are suspended from schools both in Charles County and across the state.
In June, the Charles County Board of Commissioners voted to put a hold on funding for Fresh Start until the school system can demonstrate that the controversial program is compliant with state law.
Davis told the attendees that Hill is “coming for the babies.”
Instead, Davis said, the school system should focus on improving the ratio of counselors to students.
“Fix that, but do not come for our babies,” Davis said.
Reached for comment by the Maryland Independent, Hill said by email, “I’m aware of Delegate Davis’ comments and I’m available to speak with her at any time about the concerns that she has regarding the school system.”
Twitter: @PaulIndyNews