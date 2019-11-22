Charles County Public Schools announced in a Tuesday press release that the recent receipt of a state grant will allow the system to “enhance its security efforts through additional police coverage.”
The $276,000 grant will be used to partner with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to provide officer coverage during school hours where there’s presently a need. Per the release, “the grant is limited to increasing police presence at schools and will provide coverage at some elementary schools and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.”
School security director Jason Stoddard explained the grant and its ramifications in more depth during a Wednesday afternoon telephone interview.
Stoddard explained that the terms of the grant, which is called the School Resource Officer/Adequate Coverage Grant and is issued by the Maryland Center for School Safety, stipulates that the funds can only be used to provide sworn law enforcement officers for school security. That necessitated the partnership with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Stoddard said. Stoddard himself is retired from the sheriff’s office.
The grant isn’t being used at the moment to hire additional people to the force to work as school resources officers, he noted, but rather, current sworn officers will be assigned to Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, C. Paul Barnhart, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, Billingsley, William B. Wade, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Arthur Middleton, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, Mary B. Neal, Dr. James Craik, T.C. Martin and Malcolm Elementary Schools.
The officers will work as security at the schools on an overtime basis, Stoddard said, and will have a pre-determined amount of hours at each assignment.
“In order to make sure we were the best stewards of the government money, we went to the sheriff’s office to determine how much we anticipated this was going to cost per day to figure out exactly how many assignments we have, and to go from there,” Stoddard said. “So what we ended up doing was we have six assignments, and they’re spread throughout the county.”
In addition to two sergeants who oversee the unit, Stoddard said the county currently has 13 school resource officers serving at its high schools and middle schools. To be a school resource officer in Maryland requires special training and certification, Stoddard explained, and the officers who will be at the aforementioned schools won’t be acting in that capacity accordingly. They will be allowed inside the school but will primarily work to patrol the outside and are intended to be additional help in the event of an emergency.
“This coverage is an expansion, not a replacement,” Stoddard said. “… Primarily, they’re there for visibility and to provide a deterrent and an immediate response. They’re not in the traditional ‘building-a-relationship’ type roles that you see with our SROs.”
In determining placement, Stoddard said, they looked at different factors, like geographic isolation in the case of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School and and proximity to one another in the case of William B. Wade and C. Paul Barnhart elementary schools, which are about a mile from each other in Waldorf. The clusters, as he said they’re called, are located throughout the county. Some schools had SROs nearby at neighboring schools, like in the case of Matthew Henson Middle School and J.C. Parks Elementary School, which share a parking lot.
“We tried to utilize schools that didn’t have immediate access to a SRO and are also geographically isolated,” Stoddard said.
In the case of Stethem, Stoddard said, the assigned officer will work a full day. Stethem has had an officer assigned there full time “for a number of years,” he said, and the additional officer is a complement. The school will soon have a second officer there, Stoddard said, as the sheriff’s office recently received money in the budget for the same that he said he believes takes effect Jan. 1. The officer assigned there with this grant money will also be in charge of looking after the grounds at nearby Dr. James Craik elementary, he said.
Stoddard noted the selected schools weren’t chosen because of persistent security problems but rather as a proactive measure. He pointed to concerns expressed on local social media channels as generating both discussion and some grievances.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to expand that SRO coverage and further integrate local law enforcement into the security of our schools,” Stoddard said. “On social media…there’s been discussion on some of the more public boards and communities about the fact that we got this money and we could have used this money like this for hiring additional psychologists, additional mental health services, to provide free and reduced lunches for kids or things like that. Those are all very wonderful programs. The unfortunate part about it is this grant was specifically for SRO adequate coverage and it must be spent on sworn law enforcement in order to provide security in our schools. … We’d love to have additional funding to spend on all of those programs, but we’re bound by the parameters of this specific grant.”
“We continue to work closely with the Charles County Public Schools relating to safety and security,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said in a statement Thursday. “This grant allows us to provide an extra layer of security at all public schools in the county. Officers assigned to the schools will be a visible presence, mostly outside in the school parking lots, and will be available to assist immediately should an emergency arise anywhere on school property.”
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews