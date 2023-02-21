A group of men from Waldorf are under arrest after a police chase left two Charles County sheriff’s officers with minor injuries.
Takwon Demarion Mason, 18, Damar Malik Abney, 19, Abdoul Rahamame Sow, 20, Desmond Omarion Robinson, 20, and an unnamed 16-year-old male, all of Waldorf, were each charged with three misdemeanors for having a handgun in a vehicle, a loaded handgun in vehicle and firearm possession by a minor.
Maryland Case Search showed that Mason was hit with an additional charge for felony first-degree assault, while Sow was assessed an additional misdemeanor for illegal possession of ammo.
At around 4:54 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Smallwood Drive after a Jeep was observed driving erratically and nearly struck a marked patrol car.
Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle sped off and a pursuit began toward the area of Piney Church Road and Poston Drive.
The Jeep attempted to turn onto Poston Drive but lost control and struck a police cruiser that was waiting to assist on Piney Church Road.
The suspects fled the vehicle after the crash and were detained by officers.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, two firearms were found in the Jeep. All five suspects are barred from owning firearms due to their age.
The suspects and two Charles County Sheriff’s Officers were treated for minor injuries after the crash.
Sow was released from Jail on Feb. 16 on a $2,500 bond.
On Feb. 17, Mason was released on conditions of electronic monitoring while Abney and Robinson were released on their own recognizance.
Mason is due back in Charles County District Court on March 15, while Robinson, Abney and Sow are due back on April 11.