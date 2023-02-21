A group of men from Waldorf are under arrest after a police chase left two Charles County sheriff’s officers with minor injuries.

Takwon Demarion Mason, 18, Damar Malik Abney, 19, Abdoul Rahamame Sow, 20, Desmond Omarion Robinson, 20, and an unnamed 16-year-old male, all of Waldorf, were each charged with three misdemeanors for having a handgun in a vehicle, a loaded handgun in vehicle and firearm possession by a minor.


