After a six day trial, a Waldorf man has been found guilty in his role in the 2020 shooting death of Bradley Alan Brown.
Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, was convicted of 13 charges including four felonies for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery and armed robbery on Wednesday in Charles County Circuit Court for the shooting death of Brown, who was 17.
“We’re happy [with the verdict], but it doesn’t bring our son back,” the teenager’s father, Ben Brown of Waldorf, told Southern Maryland News after the verdict.
Qawwee was guilty of being an accomplice in an attempt to rob Brown of vape cartridges he was selling from his home in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in February 2020.
He said he went to buy the cartridges, but at some point during the transaction, Qawwee said, he saw two flashes and ran back to the Ford Fusion they had traveled in.
Brown was found with two gunshot wounds to the chest and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors argued that Qawwee was a willing accomplice in the robbery and was in possession of the stolen vape cartridges worth $850.
Evidence was presented of social media posts that showed Qawwee attempting to sell the cartridges just three hours after Brown’s death.
Andre Manigault Mahasa, a lawyer representing the defendant, countered that Qawwee was not an active participant in the robbery attempt and had no knowledge of the attempt to steal vape cartridges when he went to the house with Darryl Edward Freeman, 19.
Mahasa also argued that Qawwee was badgered by Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives, calling an interview conducted by sheriff’s an “interrogation.”
Prosecutors were allowed to play a video of the interview made on Feb. 20, 2020 — two days after Brown was shot dead — to jurors on Tuesday after a review of the footage by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West.
West reviewed the video after objections made by the defense on Monday that certain statements made by detectives during the interview could make the jury prejudicial against Qawwee, while the state argued that the comments by officers were not evidence.
West allowed the video into evidence and instructed the jury several times on Tuesday and Wednesday that statements by officers were not to be considered evidence.
According to the footage, Qawwee appeared to show dismay at the shooting, stating several times that he did not realize there was a gun in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Mahasa told Southern Maryland News he was “obviously disappointed” in the verdict but stated he respected the jury’s decision.
Qawwee is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. and is facing life in prison.
The verdict brings to an end the second and final trial into Brown’s murder.
Freeman, who was convicted of setting up the deal last May, was sentenced to life plus 48 years in prison in September 2021 and is currently appealing that decision.