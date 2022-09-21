Bradley A. Brown

Bradley A. Brown was shot to death in 2020.

 Facebook PHOTO

After a six day trial, a Waldorf man has been found guilty in his role in the 2020 shooting death of Bradley Alan Brown.

Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, was convicted of 13 charges including four felonies for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery and armed robbery on Wednesday in Charles County Circuit Court for the shooting death of Brown, who was 17.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews