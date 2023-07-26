Nearly two weeks after a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead after drowning in the outdoor pool at Thomas Stone High School, questions remain about the circumstances that led to the July 13 incident.
Southern Maryland News was contacted on July 21 by Josh Richard, a Beltsville man who said he was at the pool in Waldorf the day the drowning took place.
Richard told Southern Maryland News that he and his family were in the deep end of the pool with the man who drowned and the man's grandson when Richard left the pool for a short period of time.
When Richard returned, he was met by his son, who told him that someone was dead at the bottom of the pool.
“As soon as I got to the middle of the pool I looked down and saw the man,” Richard said.
Richard told Southern Maryland News that he pulled the man out of the water and alleged that the lifeguard on duty did not react to the drowning man until after he had been pulled from the water.
Richard added that a nurse who happened to be at the pool gave CPR, not lifeguards, before first responders quickly appeared on the scene.
Richard’s statement appeared to contradict a July 17 press release that stated that lifeguards began administering CPR before first responders arrived.
When contacted by Southern Maryland News, county officials would neither confirm nor deny Richard's description of what happened on July 13.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Kelli Beavers, director of recreation, parks and tourism for Charles County, for more information about what happened during The July 13 emergency, but was told there was nothing to add given the ongoing investigation.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that detectives did respond to the pool to conduct a death investigation but did not provide any additional information.
The sheriff’s office also declined to provide a name of the deceased, citing department policy regarding death investigations.
"My heart and prayers go out to the family and I appreciate our lifeguards for performing life saving measures, unfortunately he did not survive," Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said.
She added that the man may have had a medical emergency that may have contributed to the July 13 drowning.
After the incident, Charles County public pools were shutdown for "in-service training" and to provide support for employees, according to a release from county government that was sent several days after the drowning.
As of this week, most county pools are back open for business, though the outdoor pool at Thomas Stone High School remains closed.