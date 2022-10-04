Sheriff Troy Berry

Troy Berry has spent nearly three decades with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Darryl Kinsey Jr.

Questions have been raised about the future of Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) after a Tuesday evening press release seemingly announced his retirement.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) announced his "retirement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan" effective Oct. 14. The Tuesday press release came one day before the 30th anniversary of Berry’s time with the force.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews