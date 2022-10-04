Questions have been raised about the future of Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) after a Tuesday evening press release seemingly announced his retirement.
Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) announced his "retirement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan" effective Oct. 14. The Tuesday press release came one day before the 30th anniversary of Berry’s time with the force.
“It is a privilege to lead the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and to serve our communities and I am proud of where we are today as an Agency,” Berry said in a release confirming his decision.
A spokesperson at the sheriff’s office did not return multiple requests for comment as of Tuesday evening following the announcement.
Berry, who won a third term as sheriff in convincing fashion over former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Capt. Derek. L. Larsen in the July Democratic primary election, stated that his 30th year on the force marked an end with the pension program. No Republicans filed for the top cop spot in Charles this year.
“After weeks of discussion with Charles County Government Human Resources, and in accordance with SORP guidelines, there must be a bona fide separation period, which I am honoring,” Berry said in the statement.
“I want to make clear to the citizens of Charles County that retiring in this fashion is something I had to do, not something I wanted to do,” Berry continued.
How long that period is, and what that means for the November election, where Berry is the only candidate for Charles sheriff on the ballot, remains unclear as of Tuesday evening.
According to Berry's statement, "the stipulations of the pension program prevent me from discussing any future employment."
The 300-word press release made no mention of the upcoming election.
A spokesperson for Berry could not be reached on who would take over the position as sheriff in the interim, if Berry is retiring as sheriff permanently. Berry was also unable to be reached for clarification.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) wished Berry well when contacted by Southern Maryland News.
“I wish him the best of luck, he’s a great sheriff and he’s done an awesome job,” Bowling said.