A grassroots activist from Port Tobacco has stepped up to represent the Republican Party in the race for the District 2 seat on the board of Charles County commissioners.
Alexandra Rak, 36, of Port Tobacco was nominated by the Republican Central Committee on April 20 to challenge current Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) in November in her first run for office.
Rak, who organized Reopen Charles County in May 2020 in response to the county’s reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic, said she was passionate about rallying people to a cause.
“I am passionate about our current incumbents being meaningfully challenged,” Rak told Southern Maryland News.
If elected, Rak pledged herself to end what she called "cronyism" in county government.
She would also work to bring more transparency to dealings in Charles County government.
“I believe there are way too many backroom conversations. It’s very apparent that when you’re watching commissioner meetings that outcomes are decided before the meeting is called to order,” she said.
Rak said she would also work to provide “actual representation” to residents in District 2, stating that her door would be open to hear from constituents, especially for issues related to economic development.
Rak said voters should choose her to bring change to the county.
“If you want someone who is going to bring different ideas, things that haven’t been tried before, then you should vote for me,” she said.