Alexandra Rak

Alexandra Rak, 36, of Port Tobacco is the Republican candidate for District 2 in the November 2022 general election.

 Jennifer Mummert Photography

A grassroots activist from Port Tobacco has stepped up to represent the Republican Party in the race for the District 2 seat on the board of Charles County commissioners.

Alexandra Rak, 36, of Port Tobacco was nominated by the Republican Central Committee on April 20 to challenge current Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) in November in her first run for office.

