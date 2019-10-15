Do you have a star on your driver’s license? If not, it’s time to get REAL.
Maryland residents who want to board an airplane will by Oct. 1, 2020, need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility, according to a press release from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. Maryland’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a star in a circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
Maryland residents have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant license or stick with a standard driver’s license when they get a new license at an MVA branch office.
Customers are encouraged to make an appointment online, and after collecting documentation visit a local branch to become REAL ID compliant. Keep in mind that a standard driver’s license — without the star — will not be valid to board a flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices starting October 2020.
To get the REAL ID-compliant license, individuals will need to prove U.S. citizenship and Maryland residency. Required documents include one proof of identity, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of Maryland residency, one proof of a social security number (if one has been issued) and a current driver’s license. A list of most commonly used documents is posted online at license.mva.maryland.gov/CheckList/default.aspx.
Even if individuals have the newly-designed driver’s license or identification card, they may need to submit additional documents in order to be REAL ID compliant.
Visit a local branch to become REAL ID compliant or, and this is greatly encouraged, make an appointment at www.mva.maryland.gov/realid.
For more information, Maryland residents can call 410-768-7000, or send an email to MVACS@mdot.state.md.us.