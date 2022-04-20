More infrastructure for sports tournaments, land preservation efforts and facilities improvement for parks and recreation were just a few areas of importance for Charles County residents discussed earlier this week.
The Charles County Planning Commission was briefed on updates to the county’s Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan during a commission meeting on Monday.
“By having facilities available for tournaments to come in and folks to come in from out of town, you’re offering opportunities for a trickle down for business opportunities,” Lisa Wolff, a consultant with BerryDunn, said.
About 50 participants were involved in the initial public engagement that included focus groups, stakeholders and county staff members.
Through their findings, the study found that sports tournaments, historical programs and natural resource programs were the top additional programs and services desired by respondents.
Respondents also wanted to see more services in western Charles, which was overwhelmingly voted as the most underserved area of the county.
Residents also pushed for the county to consider adding an aquatics center and multi-use facilities.
The initial respondents also presented additional priorities such as new outdoor open space, especially in the western Waldorf area, development of existing facilities and adding more indoor activities in the county.
BerryDunn also presented findings from 1,092 surveys that were completed out of a total of 4,000 mailed out that stated that 42% of respondents were very satisfied with recreation activities in the county.
Respondents rated the opportunities in the county an average of 3.2 out of 5, which indicated some area for improvement according to the presentation.
Data from the surveys and stakeholder meetings will be used to develop the county’s Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan, which is required to be updated every five years.
The finalized plan is scheduled to be presented to the county commissioners in June.
All 24 counties in Maryland are required to submit a plan to be added to the Maryland Land Preservation and Recreation Plan.
Residents sour on business park plan
Charles County residents had an opportunity to comment on a conceptual site plan for a business park that could be built on a 106-acre plot near the intersection of Acton Lane and Chaney Place proposed by Crip Properties Business Trust.
A total of 11 written comments submitted by residents ahead of Monday’s meeting were all in opposition to the plan.
“Mattawoman Beantown Road is a heavily traveled and congested road, especially in the morning and evening commute,” Anne Stark, a Waldorf resident, said in a written statement.
Stark also objected on concerns that development could negatively affect the Zekiah watershed.
“There are many commercial properties throughout the county that are currently empty. We don’t need more,” Julia O. Beaudry, another Waldorf resident, said.
There was one phone speaker scheduled to respond to the plan, but the caller was unable to be contacted to provide their input.
The Charles County Planning Commission does not vote on conceptual site plans.