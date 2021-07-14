Citing declining participation, the mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf was closed on Tuesday.
Dr. Dianne Abney, health officer with the Charles health department, made the announcement during a county commissioners meeting that same day.
The decision was made after numbers of shots given slowed as the amount of people wanting a coronavirus vaccine tapered off.
“We thought it would be a good idea to keep having that location; however, the numbers of people wanting to be vaccinated at the stadium were so low that it did not seem reasonable to incur the expense the state was giving us,” Abney said.
County officials are working to reschedule those with second shot appointments at the stadium by phone and email to receive their doses at other locations. Patients can also visit the health department website to schedule their second doses, or first doses if needed.
The health department will continue regular vaccination clinics at Village Green in Indian Head on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Fridays at New Life Church in La Plata on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Shots at various county schools will continue until mid-August. Those clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine in order to ensure children are vaccinated before the start of the school year, Abney said.
The Delta variant, which has caused great concern nationally and globally, was also a topic of discussion during the update to commissioners.
The variant, which is known to be more transmissible, is still generally prevented by the vaccines currently in use, but Abney said that it was important for individuals to be fully vaccinated.
The amount of young people getting the disease has also been a concern, as the numbers of those under 18 contracting COVID-19 in the county rose from 12.5% in March to 13.6% as of July 13.
“Unfortunately, people that are 18 and under, that means those under 12, that cannot yet be vaccinated, and those ages 12 to 17, who are not being vaccinated as well, are the ones that are at risk for getting COVID,” Dr. Abney said.
Emergency reports to cease
Emergency situation reports on COVID-19 have been ended as a part of the cancellation of the pandemic’s state of emergency.
Michelle Lilly, Charles’ director of the department of emergency services, briefed commissioners on the draw down caused by cessation of the state of emergency on July 1. However, the act was renewed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on July 12, which Lilly characterized as an “administrative action.”
“This will allow the grace period for certain regulations to be extended past the Aug. 15 date.” Lilly said.
Other regulations, like license renewals, emergency healthcare operations and the eviction moratorium will continue to be eased as the state transitions out of the state of emergency.
Despite no weekly reports, Lilly said the department of emergency services will continue to internally monitor COVID-19 and provide support for first responders. Lilly’s comments also came with good news about emergency transport responses to COVID-19.
In June, only five people needed an ambulance ride due to COVID-19, and only a single transport was logged this month as of Tuesday.
GoVax promotion updates
The commissioners were also updated by Jennifer Harris, chief of media services, on the ongoing GoVax promotions. A new ad with Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin was released, aimed at encouraging younger individuals to get vaccinated.
Promotions for school vaccinations at all summer meals sites are also ongoing.
