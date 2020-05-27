Regional hospitals receive latest safety grades

At a time when the news is dominated by a health crisis, it’s easy to understand why a community’s hospital would find itself under a microscope. A watchdog group — Leapfrog — always has its focus on hospitals and twice a year it grades facilities nationwide on safety.
Locally, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown was awarded an A from the Leapfrog Group, its third straight rating with a top grade.
“The credit for this distinction continues to go to our hardworking staff,” stated MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital President Christine Wray in a press release. “Now more than ever, we are so impressed with the work they are doing each day to ensure patient safety remains our top priority.”
University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center was given a B, the same grade it received from Leapfrog last fall. Last spring, the La Plata hospital notched an A.
CalvertHealth Medical Center was graded C for the second period in a row. Last spring, the Prince Frederick hospital was given a B by Leapfrog.
The data snapshot from Leapfrog is for the period ending Jan. 31, so these ratings do not take into account the hospitals’ performance since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Even A-rated hospitals make mistakes,” the group states on its website, adding, “hospital errors can be prevented.”
The Leapfrog Group relies on the acumen of its 28-member “expert panel” to analyze the data collected from hospitals and “determine the weight of each measure based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact,” group officials explained in their synopsis of the spring safety grade.
“First, it is important context that our grade includes data that was included in the fall 2019 report and has not been updated by Leapfrog,” Charles Regional spokesman Craig Renner said when asked why hospital officials feel they received a B. Renner told the Maryland Independent that the facility “earned above average scores in 18 of 28 categories, a strong indicator of the high quality of care our hospital provides. We continue to identify and address areas where we can improve and believe those changes will result in an even higher Leapfrog score in future ratings.”
“Our focus has always been to ensure the health and safety of our community and we continue to be successful in those efforts,” CalvertHealth spokeswoman Theresa Johnson said. “The opportunities the Leapfrog survey identified are not unique to Calvert. Even among the vast challenges the health care industry has recently faced, we’ve continued to sustain our work on improving upon these opportunities while also noting how engaged our staff has been throughout the entire process.”
“We are proud of our quality and safety rankings from the state and the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and stand firm in our commitment to deliver safe, high quality care,” CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague said. “We have the lowest readmission rates in the state, and our dedicated, multidisciplinary team will not rest until we achieve 100% compliance for all quality metrics.”
“The clinical staff and our team work hard to earn one of the highest survivability/lowest mortality rates in the state and we’re proud to be in the top percentile for preventing hospital-acquired infections like C diff [a bacterial infection in the colon] and MRSA,” said Nicole Hedderich, CalvertHealth’s director of quality and risk management.
Renner said one of the safety strategies Charles Regional has focused on since the last Leapfrog report is related to central line-associated bloodstream infection. “These infections can lengthen hospital stay and negatively impact readmission rates,” he stated. “While we had a very limited number of these instances impact our score in the fall results, we have since maintained a specific focus on addressing these isolated instances and expect future scores will reflect that focus.”
According to Renner, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles Regional has “instituted a number of safety measures regarding the use of personal protective equipment, restricted visitor polices, [implemented] a universal mask policy, temperature and health screening of all employees when they enter the hospital and much more.”
Johnson told the Maryland Independent that CalvertHealth “has a robust process improvement culture” and has “implement several best practices and innovative measures such as our ‘safety coach program’ and our ‘safety huddles’ where members of quality management travel or ‘round’ on the hospital floors to engage and interact with clinicians.”
“Rounding permits both the clinical staff and our quality management team to engage our patients and discuss daily operations,” said Diane Couchman, CalvertHealth’s chief nursing officer. “We all learn from these experiences which allow us to make improvements and provide greater success for our patients.”
As for the implementation of new safety measures, Johnson stated the Prince Frederick facility is “in the test phase of adding additional alerts to our medical record technology and are looking to implement those additional measures soon. Improving communication is also key and we’ve implemented additional interventions enhancing our communication process for a patient when transitioning from one caregiver to another.”
Renner said Charles Regional is receiving positive feedback lately “on the education we are giving COVID patients and the respiratory bags we are giving out. Patients and families have been very happy with the nurses doing Zoom calls to let them see their loved ones during this pandemic.”
Johnson stated that CalvertHealth is getting some good feedback — including an unsolicited, documented testimony. “Most recently, we received the following message from a patient that after suffering from fever, fatigue and nausea, the patient and his wife were physically and emotionally worn down. In his words, then came along ‘the amazing nursing staff at Calvert hospital, who supported me both physically and emotionally.’ He wrote a letter to CEO Dean Teague and the staff. ‘they made a huge difference in my recovery. We will be forever grateful to them.’ ”
In a press release, Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, stated “as the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and hospital workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication. We hope this A helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. They are a role model in putting patients first and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
To learn more about the Leapfrog Group’s twice-a-year surveys and grades, go to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/.
